Halo Infinite prepares the Spartans with its launch trailer: the Master Chief before his greatest adventure

With just over a week left to enjoy Halo Infinite, 343 Industries wants to raise community expectations even higher with a latest trailer before its launch. Well, after the release of a multiplayer mode that became one of the most popular games on Steam, the Master Chief makes a new call to the spartans of all the world.

The video presents various cinematics combined with gameplay moments that show the essence of this Halo: brutal fighting never seen and a mysterious plot that will lead us to face the leader of the Outcasts. In addition, we can see again that graphic difference that has so characterized the development of Halo Infinite, since the visual enhancement of the game is more than evident.

Halo Infinite will place us in the 2560, two years after the events of Halo 5. Human civilization is weakened, so Commander Echarum of the Outcasts has had little trouble moving forward with his plans. However, now we appear, as Master Chief, and we will have to fight against this and many other enemies that will block our way.

The next installment of 343 Industries will be released on December 8 on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series, so there is nothing left for those images seen in the trailer to become a real experience For both experienced players and new users. Until then, we can continue to hone our skills in multiplayer, which will prioritize fixing your progression system. And, although the campaign will make any Halo fan’s hair stand on end, it seems that we will have to wait to enjoy the cooperative mode, although the developers have already explained the reasons for your delay.

