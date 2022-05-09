Halo Infinite Season 2 has experienced a ‘hectic’ week: problems and rewards

Lone Wolves players have celebrated the new content, but it hasn’t all been positive for 343 Industries.

Halo Infinite players received this week the long-awaited Season 2, Lone Wolves, and with it two new maps and several new game modesincluding the classic King of the Hill, accompanied by fun cosmetics unlockables. A content celebrated by fans of the Microsoft shooter, which has been overshadowed by some problems that have led the community to raise its voice.

As Polygon has shared, he has been the creative head of the game, Joseph Statenaccompanied by the senior community manager at 343 Industries, John Junyszekwho have taken to Twitter to calm fans, acknowledgment of having lived a “hectic week”while ensuring that they were listening to the criticism of the fans.

“We are taking your feedback very seriously, especially when it comes to map jumping and speedrunning. We analyze the options and we will have more news soon”, assured Staten, referring to some changes that have occurred after the new update, which eliminates some glitches that speedrunners used in the campaign.

Popular Halo gamer Mint Blitz criticized some of the changes that avoid some spectacular jumps, where players employed physics with feats reminiscent of those seen in The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: “no one asked for this“. Junyszek referred to these complaintsensuring that they are taking seriously while they review them internally, although “they can’t promise anything yet”.

Among the different problems, there have also been reported jams on some semi-automatic weapons, a situation in which the study is working. Junyszek has acknowledged that this is not an intentional mechanic, but rather a bug in the update. He has also treated 4th slot lock in challenges of the battle pass, promising to address it and compensating players as a thank you. At the moment, players will get 5 XP Boosts y 5 Challenge Swaps for logging in during the Interference event, until next May 16.

If you haven’t played the latest adventure yet Master Chiefremember that in 3DJuegos you have our analysis of Halo Infinite available: “A shot of nostalgia, but above all an exquisite shooter action”.

