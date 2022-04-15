Halo Infinite shows the maps of Season 2 in a new trailer: this is Catalyst and Breaker

Both power Capture the Flag matches, but also provide hours of fun for the other modes.

Just a few days ago, the Halo Infinite community was tired of waiting for more content for the multiplayer mode, which led to a significant exodus of players. However, 343 Industries has rewarded the patience of all its users with a Season 2 full of news, such as new game modes, themed events and unpublished maps.

Catalyst and Breaker will be available with Season 2 starting May 3Continuing with this last point, the developers have wanted to delve into the particularities of the future scenarios in the Halo Waypoint blog, something that they have complemented with a first trailer. you can meet Catalyst Y Breaker in the video that heads this news, but it is also worth highlighting the words of Tyler Ensrudemultiplayer level designer, about the most important features of both maps.

“Catalyst is a symmetrical sand map nestled on top of an expansive Forerunner structure, similar to a tunnelEnsrude explains. “You’ll find waterfalls tumbling around suspended walkways, overgrown cathedral walls, and a connect the sides of the map“.

On the other hand, the designer says that “Breaker is a pseudo-symmetrical BTB map set in a Banished junkyard where the base of each team is a large piece of ship rubble, divided by the structure of the ship. plasma beam. And so, that ray is a dynamic element of the map that presents both opportunities and challenges in the game.

While there are still a few must-haves missing from a Halo game, there’s no doubt that 343 Industries has given us a good reason to get back into Halo Infinite games next time. May 3. Plus, the future of the franchise just got better with deeper involvement from Certain Affinitywho recently announced an even closer relationship with 343 Industries and this latest installment in the saga.

