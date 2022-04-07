Halo Infinite suffers a massive exodus of players: these are the reasons for the abandonment, according to streamers

Although the 343 Industries game debuted with more than 200,000 concurrent players, that figure has since dropped to around 10,000.

The players were quick to applaud the return of the Master Chief in Halo Infinite, both with his announcement and in the final game. But, despite this spectacular debut of the campaign mode, the community has not been slow to point out some important absences in experience, such as the Forge or lag in co-op. A situation that 343 Industries has been dragging since the launch of the title in December and, therefore, already has negative effects on the number of players.

This has been noticed by Rock Paper Shotgun (via PC Gamer) before carrying out a report on the reasons behind the mass exodus of players. After all, we are talking about figures that started with 200,000 simultaneous players at the launch of the game, and now they are in the 10.000 concurrent users. These numbers have led the aforementioned medium to speak with streamers whose content is mainly focused on Halo games, and they have not hesitated to explain the reasons why players are abandoning the title.

Halo Reach had Invasion, Halo 4 had Spartan Ops, Halo 5 had Warzone… Infinite doesn’t have a signature modeKevin Koolx“Halo Reach had Invasion, Halo 4 had Spartan Ops, Halo 5 had Warzone… Infinite really does not have a modality like signature“, reflects the content creator KevinKoolx. On the other hand, there are streamers who cannot ignore the aforementioned absences of the game and consider that Halo Infinite “has been released with fewer modes and maps than past titles, so all it has to offer is a slow trickle of stuff Halo used to have defaults at launch.”

“We have long periods of nothing“says KevinKoolx again, joined by streamer Arrash with another consideration: “Unless we see bigger features added, seasons will just be small increases that they will fade in a month or soThis has led to Halo content creators like Hrebinka starting to stream Call of Duty or Elden Ring.

Meanwhile, 343 Industries continues to work on polishing all the edges of Halo Infinite and, at the same time, develops those contents claimed by the community. The studio is fully aware that players are tired of waiting, although they continue to asking for patience for news to be announced soon. In addition, at the beginning of March we learned that the director of the multiplayer mode has left the developer after 10 years in the industry.

