Halo Infinite temporarily closes its subreddit due to high player toxicity

The 343 Industries gaming forum has pushed the limits, reaching death threats.

It’s Halo Infinite week. The full game arrives in a couple of days on PC and Xbox consoles, but its multiplayer has been available for free for a few weeks, offering players a solid experience only marred by a progression system that is receiving numerous adjustments in the face of criticism. .

However, every multiplayer title attracts people who, beyond enjoying the competition in a healthy way, take video games too seriously and cross lines that should not be crossed before something aimed at our entertainment. So much so that, during this past weekend, the Halo Infinite subreddit had to be closed for the high toxicity that users were reaching.

The moderators published a message inviting them to take the weekend off, because it was “impossible to have civilized discussions”, regardless of the different opinions. Some users have even uttered threats of death, in addition to criticisms that have nothing to do with elements of the game.

This is a video game and such level of hatred is unjustifiedSubreddit moderators“We will block access to the forum temporarily so that people can calm down and we can restart it before launch. After all, this is a video game and such a level of hatred is unjustified,” they comment in a message shared by those responsible . This same monday is operational again, so it will be necessary to see what environment is breathed after this time to calm the waters.

The full title, including the campaign, goes on sale next December 8 on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, and can be enjoyed from day one with an Xbox Game Pass subscription. In our Halo Infinite review, we confirm that it is the nostalgia kick we needed, but also a great shooter in its own right.

