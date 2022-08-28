Halo Infinite was going to be bigger: some of the cut content is leaked showing new enemies

Various creatures and Prometheans were removed from the base game, but may come in future expansions.

The ambitions of various developers are often such that even when push comes to shove it’s time to cut content because there is no time to implement it. That was what happened with Halo Infinite combined with a somewhat complex development. Now various leaks are coming to light showing various eliminated enemies from end game.

According to Windows Central, Halo Infinite did not show the fauna on Zeta Halo nor the Prometheus Forerunner soldiers. However, this content and more appear to have been cropped based on what the Twitter user leaks_infinite. A series of videos demonstrate that the enemies were in the game, but 343 Industries decided to suppress it at some point. Here is one of the most interesting beasts:

This beast is about Crusher, which the Banished had managed to tame for the Master Chief to deal with him. Apparently he was going to be a tough enemy to crack because you have to employ 12 rockets to finish him off. During the following images the Prometheus will be seen. They lack the texture, but they were quite worked in other aspects.

In this way, it can be seen that Halo Infinite was going to be a bigger game. We already read that the open world of Halo Infinite was going to be bigger, but there were cuts in development. The fault of it was the delay of 1 year that it had. Even so, it was insufficient for the arrival of the forge modebut at least we know that this modality makes incredible creations.

