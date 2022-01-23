Halo Infinite will allow us to earn credits in its Season 2 battle pass

343 Industries has already started some of the tweaks to its in-game store, as it looks to keep improving.

The latest installment in the Master Chief saga came into the hands of 343 Industries with an exquisite shooter action, however, from the study they were able to detect some community reviews with respect to shop prices of the game. Jerry Hook, head of design at 343 Industries, did not hesitate to share his intention to improve some aspects of the store after listening to users.

You can earn credits as part of your progress in Halo Infinite343 IndustriesThe team has posted a message discussing some of the updates they’ll be making with Hook, insisting that they’ve been monitoring discussions around the store. “Thanks to your continued feedback, we’re pleased to confirm that credits will be earnable in the Season 2 Battle Pass. That means you can earn credits as part of your progress in Halo Infinite.”

Studio seeks to fix Big Team Battle matchmaking issuesFrom 343 Industries confirm that have already started to implement changes in the way they group and price items in the store. While this week the team would have focused on lowering the prices of weekly packs, next week we will start receiving individual items.

In the statement they have also addressed the Big Team Battle matchmaking issues, while planning to remove the challenges that require Big Team Battle for the time being. These changes will begin next Tuesday, to avoid removing personal progress in challenges. Halo Infinite is being a complete success, managing to reach the top of the best-selling games of December in the United States, only surpassed by Call of Duty: Vanguard.

More about: Halo Infinite.