Halo Infinite will be a good starting point in the saga for players, according to 343 Industries

The 3DJuegos team had the opportunity to interview several members of 343 Industries, the studio run by Halo Infinite. Among the concerns that could arise within the community, one of the most prevalent is perhaps start the saga with this installment, since having already numerous titles released in the past, the history of the franchise has evolved a lot. However, the response we received was more than reassuring.

Studio names Halo Infinite a ‘spiritual reboot’343 Industries“It’s a continuation of Halo 5, but if you’ve never played any Halo titles, obviously you’ll come up with a different perspective,” 343 Industries mentioned. “However, you will get the same answers than everyone else when playing Infinite in its entirety. “

The study names Halo infinite as a “spiritual reboot”, and ensures that it is a good point for those playing their first Halo title. Despite the fact that the story has many questions and an air of mystery that does not seem to end, all players will get “the same answers”.

“The game begins approximately 18 months after Halo 5,” the studio continued. “However, we did not want to be a obstruction for the rest of the world, those who will start Halo for the first time. “343 Industries reiterated this with an example: someone can play only Halo 1, 2 or 3, and understand the story without difficulty.

As an added detail, 343 Industries improved the introduction to the plot with characters starting from the same starting point. In other words, every major face in the story will treat the player, as if they were his first experience in the world of Halo.

