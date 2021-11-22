Halo Infinite will be kinder to new players – the game has been designed for normal difficulty

Since 343 they do not want players to ‘meet a wall’ in a delivery that promises to be a ‘spiritual reboot’.

There is very little left for the launch of the new campaign of Halo Infinite that, as 343 Industries could tell us, will be a good starting point for new players, a delivery that the studio has defined as “spiritual reboot”. In an interview for VGC, since 343 they have talked about the difficulty for which the game is designed.

It is the first time in the series that the Heroic difficulty is not the main oneAlthough traditionally, the design of the Halo has always been thought for the Heroic difficulty, something that 343 Industries repeated in Halo 4 and Halo 5: Guardians, this has not been the case in Halo Infinite. Character Director Stephen Dyck explained that they usually worked on the Heroic difficulty and then made adjustments by lowering it a bit for Normal and Easy, and raising it a bit more for Legendary. This time, they have worked most of the time on the Normal difficulty, hoping to be more accessible for new players.

We want players to have fun and be successfulStephen Dyck, 343 Industries“We want players to have fun and be successful, that they are not immediately hit against a wall “, explained Dyck. Since 343 they have proposed not to frustrate new players and for this, although certain weapons will be more successful than others in certain situations, they will never prevent the user play your way. “The player has a smoother curve in the world of Halo “, confirmed the developer.

In any case, they have clarified that this is not a loss of difficulty for Heroic and Legendary modes, “These difficulties are still part of Halo.” Halo multiplayer was released by surprise on November 15, but if you are looking forward to playing the new adventure of the Master ChiefRemember that you have available our advance of the Halo Infinite campaign, where we tell you the news that is captivating us.

More about: Halo Infinite.