Halo Infinite will continue to evolve with the addition of a veteran of the saga

Paul Bertone worked at Bungie and now joins 343 Industries as Design Technical Director.

After more than half a year since its release in December 2021, Halo Infinite continues to receive content and improvements from 343 Industries. The title has the cooperative campaign pending and continues to add experiences to the multiplayer mode, and everything indicates that it will continue to evolve.

The creative director of the team, Joseph Staten, has announced on his personal account of Twitter The incorporation of Paul Bertone, a well-known veteran of the Halo saga. Bertone was once a Bungie employee with responsibilities for a total of five games in the franchise, and now joins 343 Industries to continue working on Infinite as design technical director.

“I’m pleased to confirm that Halo veteran Paul Bertone has joined the team as Technical Design Director. Paul and I met back in 1999 at Bungie’s time in Chicago, and then released Halo 1-3, ODST and Reach together.” Staten explains. “I am delighted that Paul help lead the future of Halo Infinite“.

Bertone worked at Bungie with Halo and later in different studiosDuring these years away from the series, Paul Bertone has worked on other projects for different studios, including Undead Labs, where he made his mark in the first and second parts of State of Decay. He will now continue his path in the team that today is responsible for Halo, one of the main Xbox brands.

In the absence of knowing what other news 343 Industries is preparing for the coming months of the game’s multiplayer (classic maps?), it should be noted that those who have not been able to play it still have at their disposal a campaign full of nostalgia and good action shooter; Although, if you want to know more, we recommend you take a look at the analysis of Halo Infinite that Mario Gómez did on his day.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Halo Infinite, 343 Industries, Bungie, Halo, Xbox, Paul Bertone and Joseph Staten.