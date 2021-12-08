Halo Infinite will not allow replaying of some missions, but this possibility will be included in an update

343 Industries still cannot say a specific date, but claims to be working on this functionality.

Halo Infinite is no longer a distant dream, as there are only a few hours left to enjoy the next adventure of the Master Chief. However, the game will continue to be updated with bonus content and iconic features in the franchise, something that we will see with the possibility of replay missions. After all, Halo Infinite will not allow to return to some episodes of the title, at least in the early days.

We have not announced a date, but we are working on it343 IndustriesThis has been said by a Microsoft representative in a chat with Polygon, where they report the absence of this functionality already classic in the saga: “After finishing the game, you are offered the option to continue exploring the larger environment, but with missions like the first two, where you’re not in the ring yet, you cannot replay them from the same save file. “

However, this does not mean that 343 Industries has definitively dispensed with this idea, as they are fully aware that it is already part of the essence of the Halo. Therefore, they have already relieved the community and promise a future update in which this functionality is introduced, as they comment in The Verge: “We have not announced a date, but We are working on it“explains Paul Crocker, Associate Creative Director at 343 Industries.” So we made the decision to improve the quality of the individual campaign to make sure that, as a foundation, it is as strong as it can be and we can add more features. “

Therefore, it seems that the option to replay missions it will be done to beg a little more in Halo Infinite, which is also the case with the cooperative campaign and the Forge mode. In addition, 343 Industries will not stop supporting your adventure with extra content, because its multiplayer mode hides several game modes that will be included in the delivery later. However, no further news has been released regarding its physical edition, which can only be played if we completed an initial download.

