Halo Infinite’s cooperative mode is getting closer and an extensive gameplay proves it

By Adrian Mira 16 Julio 2022, 09:50 20 comments

343 Industries has shown an extensive gameplay of the expected cooperative mode of Halo Infinite that shows that it is getting closer. It has been on the official Halo channel on YouTube where a retransmission was broadcast showing more information and showing the operation of the 4 player co-op.

It has been a total of 60 minutes that have been enough for us to verify that the state of the cooperative mode is just around the corner. In recent weeks, 343 Industries had already detailed the current status of this popular mode for Halo Infinite, ensuring that beta will start soon.

You can now access the beta if you signed up for the Halo Insider programWell, according to Gamingbolt you can now access the beta of the cooperative mode of Halo Infinite as long as belong to the Halo Insider program and have previously signed up for co-op battles. The goal of 343 Industries is to launch this long-awaited mode for everyone in Augustbut soon they will reveal more information about it.

Earlier this month we told you how your cooperative campaign progress will work in Halo Infinite. Title that we also discussed last week that will continue to evolve with the addition of a veteran of the saga. In our analysis we catalog Halo Infinite like a shot of nostalgia, but above all an exquisite shooter action.

