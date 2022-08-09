Halo Infinite’s next patch will add more customization options and multiplayer tweaks

The update, which is intended to “improve the player experience,” will be released on August 9.

Although Halo Infinite has been with us for several months, since 343 Industries They have not stopped working to polish the multiplayer experience to the maximum. Among its tasks is the need to correct an error related to synchronization in games, but this does not prevent the team from continuing to expand the possibilities of users with a new patch that adds more customization options y adjustments in online battles.

The patch will be released on August 9Starting with the new multiplayer mode, this patch sets the stage for introducing Double Qualifiers and, next to this, a social list of Double Teams. While the Halo Infinite update is scheduled for release in the august 9from the official Halo Waypoint website indicate that this feature will be added to the game two weeks later.

Beyond this, the patch also emphasizes new customization possibilities. For now, players have access to a collection of visors that are divided into five types of armor, forcing each of these elements to match their corresponding structure. However, the new update will allow these visors to be combined with any of the armor available in the game.

Although these additions are intended to improve the experience of the players, they already have their sights set on everything that will be implemented in the future. Because, as we have already seen in its roadmap, Halo Infinite is now preparing the arrival of a forge mode that has already caught the attention of users. After all, this option is so promising that it serves to recreate the chilling PT demo

