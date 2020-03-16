Halo: Master Chief Collection On PC Is Gearing Up For A Halo 2 Test

Halo: The Grasp Chief Assortment has been slowly launching on PC, one recreation at a time, with Halo: Obtain and Halo: Battle Developed Anniversary liberating to this point. Now, with those video video games out, developer 343 Industries has its sights set on the subsequent recreation inside the assortment–Halo 2 Anniversary.

In a updated exchange on Halo Waypoint, 343 Industries talks about their subsequent deliberate “flight”. Flights are their time interval for early-access betas, and the next one is able to incorporate content material materials from Halo 2. “We’re recently planning for our subsequent flight to include content material materials for Halo 2, Halo 2 Anniversary, Halo: Obtain’s Forge & Theater for PC, and doubtlessly some Halo: Obtain audio fixes,” the submit reads. “These fixes are nonetheless in progress, so recently they are going to or gained’t can be found in for our subsequent sequence of flights.”

If all goes as deliberate, the submit says, lets see a flight of Halo 2 Anniversary on PC before the tip of the month. “Improvement these video video games is a process and points can commerce. All of the content material materials listed above would possibly commerce and so would possibly the timing, however when all goes neatly, we’re targeting our subsequent public flight for the tip of March,” 343 says.

Proceed Finding out at GameSpot

