Halo: MCC And Halo 5 Adds Double XP To Help People Enjoy Their Time Indoors More

As more and more extra different individuals hold home from work or school amid the COVID-19 catastrophe, Microsoft is unlocking double XP for Halo: The Grasp Chief Assortment and Halo 5.

Now not handiest will players within the ones video video games earn double XP, Microsoft is giving everyone who logs into Halo 5 unfastened XP boost packs for Space and Warzone every week.

“Please take into account to clean your arms and keep it clean,” Microsoft talked about in a tweet announcing the bonuses, referencing the “Keep It Clean” achievement for Halo: Obtain.

