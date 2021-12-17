Halo sequence proclaims that its tale is probably not canon: the Silver Timeline is born

The Halo universe has been in consistent growth for years. The franchise no longer simplest has video video games, but in addition books that additional enlarge the whole lot that may be identified about this huge universe. However nonetheless, The Halo sequence, which just lately confirmed a brand new trailer at The Sport Awards 2021, has showed that it is going to NOT be canon.. We’ve got realized this knowledge from the hand of the chief manufacturer, Kiki Wolfkill thru a video of Twitter.

“We discuss with this because the Halo Silver Timeline to be able to differentiate it from the principle canon.“says Wolfkill.”Each to offer protection to the principle canon and to offer protection to the historical past of the sequence, and by way of that I imply as a way to give us the chance to adapt each and that each are what they should be for his or her media with out colliding with each and every different“.

This announcement no longer simplest positions the historical past of the sequence out of doors of what we now have noticed in video video games, but in addition discard any argument that might pass out the sequence for no longer being actual to the unique canon. The Halo sequence will pass its personal method independently of video video games, even if it is going to take parts of those.

As for the solid, it is going to famous person Pablo Schreiber as Grasp Leader, Danny Sapani and Olive Grey as Jacob and Miranda Keyes, and Jen Taylor, who reprises her position as Cortana. The Halo sequence will arrive in 2022 at Paramount +, which isn’t to be had in Spain. We will be able to be very acutely aware of any information that signifies any method to peer it in our nation. Some media like Xataka argue that it would additionally succeed in SkyShowtime.