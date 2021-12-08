Halo series for Paramount + prepares audiences for its first trailer at The Game Awards 2021

Following the long-awaited release of Halo Infinite, the GOTY evening will have even more joy for fans of the Master Chief.

The gala of The Game Awards 2021 It is just around the corner and beyond the interest that the awards arouse, its organizer, Geoff Keighley, has not stopped promising great announcements. One that fans of Master Chief Surely they have pointed out in their agenda, it is the expected trailer for the television adaptation of Halo.

The Paramount + series already presented a small teaser where we could see some pieces of the iconic armor that Pablo Schreiber will wear, however, it will not be until the evening of The Game Awards 2021 when we will see a full trailer. To remind us of the appointment, the official account of the series on Twitter has published another small teaser of what appear to be fragments of the expected trailer.

The series will be one of the great assets of Paramount +Halo, the TV series, will be one of the big bets with which the ViacomCBS streaming service, launched in the United States at the beginning of the year and which not yet available in Spain, thinks to conquer the audience. Meanwhile, for Europe, the streaming service SkyShowtime will arrive in 2022, including content from Paramount +.

Until then, fans of the epic Xbox saga prepare for the imminent release of the latest epic of the Master Chief, with exquisite action in 343 Industries’ largest game. In 3DJuegos you have available the analysis of Halo Infinite, in which Mario Gómez will tell you why this spiritual restart is a must-have launch.

