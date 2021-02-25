Halo series moves from Showtime to Paramount Plus

The television series based on Halo It has been in development for a long time, but should finally see the light of day in 2022. However, the series will no longer debut on Showtime, but will instead be exclusive to the Paramount + streaming service.

Deadline broke the news about this latest change in direction for Halo: The Series, after it was officially announced at the recent ViacomCBS streaming event.

This production has been riddled with false starts and complications for years. For a while, it seemed like she was haunted by problems with the show when production began in 2020. And as with so many Hollywood projects, production was suspended due to the pandemic. Fortunately, Halo is back to normal. Currently, production is back on track in Budapest, and ViacomCBS is now advancing a release window for the first quarter of 2022.

Right now, we know that the series stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief (or Master Chief, if you prefer), Danny Sapani and Olive Gray as Jacob and Miranda Keyes, Bokeem Woodbine as Soren-066, Shabana Azmi as the admiral. Margaret Parangosky and Bentley Kalu, Natasha Culzac and Kate Kennedy as three new Spartan characters.

Natascha McElhone plays Dr. Catherine Halsey. Originally, McElhone was supposed to play dual roles, also providing the voice of Cortana, Master Chief’s AI partner. But due to scheduling difficulties caused by the pandemic, Cortana will now be played by her video game voice actress, Jen Taylor.

The Showtime series is being produced in conjunction with video game developers 343 Industries as well as Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment. Peaky Blinders and Black Mirror director Otto Bathurst will direct and produce the 9-episode first season.

It remains to be seen which of the various Halo games, novels and comics could inspire the plot of the television series. In addition, it is rumored that the series could break with tradition, showing the face of Master Chief, but that remains unconfirmed. IGN has been able to see Schreiber’s Mjolnir armor behind closed doors and can report that it looks fantastic.