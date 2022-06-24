Halo: The Master Chief Collection studies adding microtransactions, which would break a promise

The fans have not been slow to recall statements from 343 Industries in which they rejected this practice.

If we think about the saga Halo, his most recent installment probably comes to mind: Halo Infinite. Of course, the latest from 343 Industries has captured the interest of shooter fans for a few weeks, but there are still users who enjoy the different proposals of Halo: The Master Chief Collection. After all, the authors pampered the community with new cosmetics and graphic improvements for the new generation.

We are internally exploring a new feature such as Purchasable Spartan Points343 IndustriesHowever, 343 Industries is studying a possibility that, although it has not been made effective, has already generated criticism among the players. We are talking about the inclusion of microtransactionsas they have starred in part of their latest article in Halo Waypoint (via VGC) with a proposal that would replace the well-known Season Points with unpublished ones Spartan Points in a future update.

“For players who are new to the MCC, or haven’t spent a lot of time specifically unlocking items during Season Updates, or are simply completionists who want to get the last remaining items, we’re internally exploring a potential new feature for the future at form of Spartan Points adquiriblesreads the 343 Industries post.

This would be an additional and optional alternative343 Industries“This would be an alternative additional and optional for players who might find the sheer variety of content an intimidating amount of playtime and want to fast-forward (or skip) the grind, or might want to pick up specific items they want (we all have our favourites!). After this, 343 Industries reminds once again that these microtransactions would be one more addition to the experience.

After this, the community has not been slow to open some threads in the forum to ask the authors of Halo: The Master Chief Collection not to include this functionality in the game. After all, many remember that 343 Industries rejected the inclusion of microtransactions in the past, so fans just want this promise to be kept.

As for the gaming experience, there is no doubt that this installment has managed to excite any Master Chief fan. Well, as we told you in our analysis of Halo: The Master Chief Collection, the pack is perfect for those looking for commemorate such a legendary franchise how is.

