Halo TV Series Unveils First Trailer and Coming to Paramount + in 2022: “Hello, Master Chief”

The service will land in Spain this next year, with this Xbox adaptation as one of its assets.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated 15 November 2021, 20:24 15 comments

It was one of the expected announcements for the day today and it has been. Paramount + shared a first preview of Halo, the TV series that seeks to bring to the small screen all the action and excitement of the saga created by Bungie and Microsoft for the first Xbox.

The video, filtered hours before the event by the streaming service, is not very rich in details, but it does reveal all the magic of the IP behind it, with the central theme of the franchise sounded in the background as the Master Chief (played by Pablo Schreiber) dresses for battle. Background, Cortana welcomes you.

This first advance also serves to reaffirm the launch of the production this next year on Paramount +, without leaving more details about its premiere window.

Paramount + is a ViacomCBS streaming service launched at the beginning of the year in the United States to later reach Latin America. It is not currently available in Spain, although the media company announced together with Comcast the launch of SkyShowtime in 2022, with series from Paramount + and Peacock.

The Halo series is one of the Microsoft’s first big bets for exporting the success of their IPs to the small and big screen. While we first heard of the adaptation nearly a decade ago, with no less than Steven Spielberg (Amblin Television) among its producers, It was not until mid-2019 when the series entered its filming. Now, we finally see his first teaser-trailer.

More about: Halo [Serie de TV], Paramount+ y Halo.