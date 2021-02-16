Halo Wars 3 is not in development, leaving the door open for a different spin-off

343 Industries has confirmed that it is not working on another game of Halo Wars. After job listings suggested an unannounced Halo project is in the works, the announcement leaves speculation open about a less-anticipated spin-off.

In this week’s Halo Community Update, Team 343 was clear about the future of the Halo Wars subseries: “343 Industries has no current plans for work beyond Halo Wars 2, including content updates, balance patches, bringing the title to other platforms, or a new game in the series. […] There are no plans for the development team to participate in Halo Wars 2 again and we are not working on a new game in the series at this time. “.

However, if you are a fan of the saga, there was a small ray of hope for you: “Specifically, we’re never going to say never because, well, who knows what the future holds.”.

This is especially interesting given that we reported on a job listing earlier this week that suggested there was a “new project in the Halo universe” in development, a project that many saw as the possibility that Halo Wars 3 was on the way.

With that possibility now closed, the speculation is more open: Perhaps the team is moving toward a new spin-off, or was making a different Halo game, while the rest of the studio wraps up their work on Halo Infinite. Previous rumors, unconfirmed, suggested that there might be a spinoff in development that would focus on Halo 5’s Assault Team Osiris. As for what we’d like to see, how about a Halo horror game?

Officially, the blog post claims that the talent behind Halo Wars is shifting its focus towards supporting the Master Chief Collection, just as it was “A lot of ongoing work to support the Halo franchise.”.

There’s also the little Halo Infinite affair, which will be released later this year (Fall 2021). “Most of the studio is incredibly focused on working towards the Halo Infinite release (and you may have also heard, ‘the release is just the beginning’)”reads the blog post. We will keep you informed.