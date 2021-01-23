Halsey Cancels Postponed Tour, Says ‘I Wish Things Were Completely different’

Halsey has formally pulled the plug on what would have been her 2020, then 2021, tour, because the resumption of main enviornment excursions this yr appears more and more unsure.

The announcement got here in a message to followers on Twitter Friday afternoon.

“Security is the precedence.,” the singer tweeted. “I want issues had been totally different. I like you. Dreaming of seeing your faces once more.”

In an extended, extra explanatory notice connected to the tweet, Halsey wrote, “Regardless of our best possible efforts, there isn’t any assure I’ll have the ability to tour the at present scheduled dates. I miss seeing all of you within the crowd each evening greater than something, however I must prioritize your well being and security. That being mentioned, the Manic tour is now formally canceled. As a lot as we wished to carry out hope that this tour might ultimately occur, our precedence is now getting your ticket a reimbursement to you instantly.”

She added,“This tour was purported to be my most original but for quite a lot of causes. I used to be actually trying ahead to sharing this chapter of my life with you within the methods I finest know the way. However for now, I’m dreaming of days the place we will all be collectively once more. I like you and we’ll adapt and develop and discover new methods to attach regardless of the circumstances.”

Halsey concludes by promising to “discover new methods to attach regardless of the circumstances.”

Security is the precedence. I want issues had been totally different. I like you. Dreaming of seeing your faces once more. @halseyteamhelp can reply particular questions. pic.twitter.com/SA44izGQ9L — h (@halsey) January 22, 2021

The singer advised followers that information about refunds could be forthcoming.

“Look out for an electronic mail out of your level of buy with directions concerning the way to obtain your refund. If you happen to haven’t obtained an electronic mail by Monday, attain out to your level of buy.”

Halsey reps indicated that this could be the one public assertion for now, as ticketholders await the e-mail blast with additional directions.

Halsey’s tweet mentioned that the account “@halseyteamhelp can reply particular questions.”

The Manic tour did handle to get in 17 dates in early 2020, all of them in Europe, earlier than the pandemic precipitated a halt after a March 12 present in Manchester, England. She introduced in Might that the U.S. dates could be pushed again nearly precisely a yr, to the summer season of ’21.

Her rescheduled tour was to have begun June 1 in Washington state ,with dates that may have included a June 9 present on the Hollywood Bowl earlier than ending July 32 in Irvine, Calif. Among the many others now off the books are two-night stands at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium and Colorado’s Crimson Rocks Amphitheatre.

Different stars have been dealing with as much as the truth that they might have to attend for a completely totally different album cycle to tour once more, like Maren Morris, who equally just lately introduced that she was canceling her “Lady” tour somewhat than attempting to postpone the dates for a second time.

Festivals at present nonetheless scheduled for the spring and summer season, together with Extremely Music Pageant and Coachella, haven’t but been formally introduced as postponed or canceled, though few anticipate them to go on with their deliberate dates. Many consultants have urged that the vaccination course of for youthful adults within the U.S. could lengthen into late summer season.