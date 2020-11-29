Halsey Slams Grammys Over ‘Bribes,’ Weeknd Snub

The Thanksgiving break has performed little to calm the anger over the Grammy Awards’ baffling shutout of The Weeknd and a number of other different artists from the 2021 nominations, and on Saturday Halsey — who was herself shut out from nominations — took to Instagram to air her emotions on the difficulty, as have Drake, Elton John, Child Cudi, Charlie Puth and others.

In a social media publish final week, The Weeknd accused the Recording Academy of being “nonetheless corrupt,” which prompted a response from interim Grammy chief Harvey Mason jr., who insists the method is legit, and, in an interview with Selection earlier within the week, defended the voters who made the broadly criticized resolution.

“All of the information get the fairest of truthful shakes,” he mentioned. “We hearken to all of the music — it’s a protracted, arduous course of and other people take pleasure in it. The folks in that room care: there’s no agendas in there, there’s no “let’s snub this individual’ or that individual. It’s about, ‘Let’s try to discover excellence.’”

Halsey’s publish follows in full:

“I’ve been considering and needed to decide on my phrases rigorously as a result of lots of people have prolonged sympathy and apology to me for the reason that Grammy nominations.

The Grammys are an elusive course of,” she wrote. “It could usually be about behind the scenes non-public performances, understanding the precise folks, campaigning by means of the grapevine, with the precise handshakes and ‘bribes’ that may be simply ambiguous sufficient to move as ‘not bribes.’ And should you get that far, it’s about committing to unique TV performances and ensuring you assist the Academy make their hundreds of thousands in promoting on the night time of the present.

“Maybe generally it’s (!!!) nevertheless it’s not at all times concerning the music or high quality or tradition,” she continued. “Simply needed to get that off my chest. @theweeknd deserves higher, and Manic did too [woman shrugging emoji] maybe it’s unbecoming of me to say so however I can’t care anymore. Whereas I’m THRILLED for my gifted associates who had been acknowledged this 12 months, I’m hoping for extra transparency or reform. However I’m certain this publish will blacklist me anyway.”

The precise nature of the “bribes” and different transgressions Halsey implies isn’t clear, however the Grammys’ voting and nomination course of got here underneath withering criticism earlier this 12 months within the wake of former president/CEO Deborah Dugan’s termination. In a blockbuster authorized grievance, she accused the Grammys of “egregious conflicts of curiosity, improper self-dealing by Board members and voting irregularities with respect to nominations for Grammy Awards, all made potential by the ‘boys’ membership’ mentality and method to governance on the Academy.” The Academy has claimed {that a} subsequent audit by a 3rd celebration cleared it of all such accusations; different components of the authorized battle are ongoing.

Reps for the Recording Academy and Halsey didn’t instantly reply to Selection’s request for remark.