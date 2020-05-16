Halsey Surpasses 50 Million RIAA-Certified Units – Variety

Capitol Music Group has introduced that Halsey has formally earned 50 million RIAA-certified items throughout her albums, singles and options.

Twelve new certifications, a few of that are from her most up-to-date album “Maniac,” helped the pop singer to attain this milestone in her profession.

Halsey’s hit music “With out Me” has now gone platinum seven occasions, with “You Ought to Be Unhappy” and “Graveyard” each reaching platinum standing. “Maniac” was launched on Jan. 17 and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Prime Albums chart. The report earned its platinum certification in February and is the top-selling album by a feminine artist in 2020 so far.

Halsey’s two earlier albums, 2017’s “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom” and 2015’s “Badlands,” have additionally reached new certification ranges. Three tracks from “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom” have moved up in standing: “Dangerous at Love” has reached 5 occasions platinum, “Now or By no means” is thrice platinum and “Partitions Might Discuss” has been awarded a gold certification.

Halsey’s debut, “Badlands,” has now been licensed double platinum and 5 tracks have obtained new certifications. “Gasoline” is now double platinum, “Maintain Me Down” and “Management” are each platinum and “Younger God” and “Drive” have hit gold standing.

Halsey has additionally been awarded RIAA certifications from her options on different artists’ songs. Her look on Justin Bieber’s “The Feeling” in 2015 reached gold certification and her collaboration with then-boyfriend G-Eazy, “Him & I,” was licensed double platinum in 2017.

Most notably, Halsey was featured on The Chainsmokers’ 2016 smash hit “Nearer,” which she additionally co-wrote. “Nearer” was diamond licensed by RIAA in 2018 for promoting over 10 million items, in addition to nominated for a Grammy Award for finest pop duo/group efficiency.