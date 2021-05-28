Hamara Bar Glad Hour (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) Internet Collection Tale, Forged, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Hamara Bar Glad Hour (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) : Internet Collection Tale, Forged, Wiki, Actual Title, Team Main points, Launched Date and Extra
Hamara Bar Glad Hour is an Indian mini internet sequence directed via Hunar Katoch. The sequence stars Shantanu Anam, Pranay Manchanda, Manik Papneja, Kriti Vij. It’s the tale of 4 easiest buddy and unsuccessful actors who determined to open a bar in Mumbai, a sequence of comical chaos ensues as they try to stay and run a trade they have got completely no clue about!
|Name
|Hamara Bar Glad Hour
|Major Forged
|Shantanu Anam
Pranay Manchanda
Manik Papneja
Kriti Vij
|Style
|Comedy, Drama
|Director
|Hunar Katoch
|Manufacturer
|No longer To be had
|Tale and Screenplay
|Hunar Katoch
Vijay Tarig
|Editor
|Sanjeel Malik
|DoP
|Vijay Tomar
|Sound Clothier
|Mehar Chumble
|Assistant Director
|Kamal Chhikara
|Govt Manufacturer
|Avani Saxena
Pooja Verma
Shikha Singh
Naveed Manakkodan
Rigved Siriah
|Manufacturing Clothier
|Raju
|Manufacturing Area
|VHS
Forged
All the forged of internet sequence Hamara Bar Glad Hour :
Shantanu Anam
As : Shivam
Pranay Manchanda
As : Gulshan
Manik Papneja
As : Fuddu
Kriti Vij
As : Pari
Brijendra Kala
Sainee Raj
Shivam Khanna
Secondary Forged
- Kumar Varun as Vinod Ji
- Kennath Desai as Vinod’s Legal professional
- Shikha Singh as Shivam’s mom
Unencumber
Hamara Bar Glad Hour is to be had to flow on Disney+ Hotstar Quix from 7 Would possibly 2021. The display used to be telecasted on a regular basis and it’s 10-Quarter-hour lengthy. Different main points associated with the display are given under.
|To be had On
|Disney+ Hotstar Quix
|Overall Episode
|8 Episodes
|Operating Time
|10-15 Mins
|Launched Date
|7 Would possibly 2021
|Season Finale
|14 Would possibly 2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Subtitle
|English
|Nation
|India
