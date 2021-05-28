Hamara Bar Glad Hour (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) Internet Collection Tale, Forged, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Hamara Bar Glad Hour (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) : Internet Collection Tale, Forged, Wiki, Actual Title, Team Main points, Launched Date and Extra

Hamara Bar Glad Hour is an Indian mini internet sequence directed via Hunar Katoch. The sequence stars Shantanu Anam, Pranay Manchanda, Manik Papneja, Kriti Vij. It’s the tale of 4 easiest buddy and unsuccessful actors who determined to open a bar in Mumbai, a sequence of comical chaos ensues as they try to stay and run a trade they have got completely no clue about!

Name Hamara Bar Glad Hour Major Forged Shantanu Anam

Pranay Manchanda

Manik Papneja

Kriti Vij Style Comedy, Drama Director Hunar Katoch Manufacturer No longer To be had Tale and Screenplay Hunar Katoch

Vijay Tarig Editor Sanjeel Malik DoP Vijay Tomar Sound Clothier Mehar Chumble Assistant Director Kamal Chhikara Govt Manufacturer Avani Saxena

Pooja Verma

Shikha Singh

Naveed Manakkodan

Rigved Siriah Manufacturing Clothier Raju Manufacturing Area VHS

Forged

All the forged of internet sequence Hamara Bar Glad Hour :

Shantanu Anam

As : Shivam

Pranay Manchanda

As : Gulshan

Manik Papneja

As : Fuddu

Kriti Vij

As : Pari

Brijendra Kala

Sainee Raj

Shivam Khanna

Secondary Forged

Kumar Varun as Vinod Ji

Kennath Desai as Vinod’s Legal professional

Shikha Singh as Shivam’s mom

Unencumber

Hamara Bar Glad Hour is to be had to flow on Disney+ Hotstar Quix from 7 Would possibly 2021. The display used to be telecasted on a regular basis and it’s 10-Quarter-hour lengthy. Different main points associated with the display are given under.

To be had On Disney+ Hotstar Quix Overall Episode 8 Episodes Operating Time 10-15 Mins Launched Date 7 Would possibly 2021 Season Finale 14 Would possibly 2021 Language Hindi Subtitle English Nation India

You probably have extra information about the internet sequence Hamara Bar Glad Hour, then please remark under down we attempt to replace it inside of an hour

Comparable