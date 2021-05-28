Hamara Bar Glad Hour (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) Internet Collection Tale, Forged, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Hamara Bar Glad Hour (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) : Internet Collection Tale, Forged, Wiki, Actual Title, Team Main points, Launched Date and Extra

Hamara Bar Glad Hour is an Indian mini internet sequence directed via Hunar Katoch. The sequence stars Shantanu Anam, Pranay Manchanda, Manik Papneja, Kriti Vij. It’s the tale of 4 easiest buddy and unsuccessful actors who determined to open a bar in Mumbai, a sequence of comical chaos ensues as they try to stay and run a trade they have got completely no clue about!

Name Hamara Bar Glad Hour
Major Forged Shantanu Anam
Pranay Manchanda
Manik Papneja
Kriti Vij
Style Comedy, Drama
Director Hunar Katoch
Manufacturer No longer To be had
Tale and Screenplay Hunar Katoch
Vijay Tarig
Editor Sanjeel Malik
DoP Vijay Tomar
Sound Clothier Mehar Chumble
Assistant Director Kamal Chhikara
Govt Manufacturer Avani Saxena
Pooja Verma
Shikha Singh
Naveed Manakkodan
Rigved Siriah
Manufacturing Clothier Raju
Manufacturing Area VHS

Forged

All the forged of internet sequence Hamara Bar Glad Hour :

Shantanu Anam

As : Shivam

Pranay Manchanda

As : Gulshan

Manik Papneja

As : Fuddu

Kriti Vij

As : Pari

Brijendra Kala

Sainee Raj

Shivam Khanna

Secondary Forged

  • Kumar Varun as Vinod Ji
  • Kennath Desai as Vinod’s Legal professional
  • Shikha Singh as Shivam’s mom

Unencumber

Hamara Bar Glad Hour is to be had to flow on Disney+ Hotstar Quix from 7 Would possibly 2021. The display used to be telecasted on a regular basis and it’s 10-Quarter-hour lengthy. Different main points associated with the display are given under.

To be had On Disney+ Hotstar Quix
Overall Episode 8 Episodes
Operating Time 10-15 Mins
Launched Date 7 Would possibly 2021
Season Finale 14 Would possibly 2021
Language Hindi
Subtitle English
Nation India
Disney+ Hotstar Quix Presents Hamara Bar Happy Hour | Trailer | Stream From 7th May

You probably have extra information about the internet sequence Hamara Bar Glad Hour, then please remark under down we attempt to replace it inside of an hour

