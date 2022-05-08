Hamilton and Vettel’s defiant protest against Formula 1: their extravagant looks ignited the controversy over jewelry and underwear

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel protested against the Formula 1 safety regulations that affect the use of underwear and jewelry.

After the International Automobile Federation (FIA) sent a statement to insist to the pilots that they must respect some safety regulations related to the use of underwear and also to the use of watches, piercings and jewelry, two of the oldest competitors came out to protest defiantly: Lewis Hamilton y Sebastian Vettel stood before the formula 1 with some extravagant looks.

The German Sebastian Vettel decided to support Hamilton in his battle with the FIA and appeared in the paddock of the Miami Grand Prix with her underwear on her racing suit. Images of the Vettel with the dress of Aston Martin but accompanied by a gray briefs.

In a previous press conference, Vettel considered a “little unnecessary” that FIA be so rigorous with these issues. “If we are old enough to make our decisions outside the car, we should be old enough to make decisions inside the car too”said the four-time world champion.

The image of Sebastian Vettel with the underwear on his racing suit.

The use of flame retardant underwear has become a topic of conversation in recent weekends after the insistence of taking care of this aspect by Niels Wittich, new FIA Racing Director. The regulation also falls on the use of earrings, necklaces, watches and all kinds of jewelry, so one of the most affected is Lewis Hamilton. Even at that point, Vettel thought it was something “personal” with the star of Mercedes.

Precisely, Lewis Hamilton appeared at the press conference this Friday wearing three watches, eight rings and numerous necklaces and pending in a clear defiant position against the decision of the FIA to be more rigid on this regulation.

The seven-time world champion will compete in the Big prize inaugural of Miami despite the ban on piercings and jewelry. Hamiltonwho is currently the most successful driver in the sport and one of the most beloved in USAsaid can’t take off some of her piercings and, initially, he suggested the possibility of not competing.

Lewis Hamilton’s rings and watches were a clear message against the FIA ​​(Photo: REUTERS)

“And if they stop me, so be it. We have a spare pilot (…) anyway there are many things to do in the city, so I’ll be fine in any case,” he shot. However, Mercedes submitted the documentation to FIA saying they were complying with the rules, and a source revealed to Reutersthe pilot had been awarded a exemption from two races for his piercings.

The British athlete 37 years You must remove your earrings before Monaco Grand Prixwhich will be May 29. In the meantime, Hamilton underlined his resistance to the regulations by wearing a large number of rings, three watches, a bracelet, several necklaces and earrings in both ears. He also has a nose piercing but it was hidden by his mask. “Today I couldn’t put on more jewelry”, said.

Lewis Hamilton wore a large amount of jewelry, including a nose piercing, in the preview of the Miami GP (Photo: REUTERS)

The English pilot said that it seems to him that the ban is almost a step backwards. “It is such a small thing. It seems unnecessary for us to get into this dispute.”, he opined. Also, when asked about what could be the solution, Hamilton He indicated that he cannot do much. “I can’t take at least two of them away. One can’t really explain where she is. However, what I can say is that it is platinum that I have, so it is not magnetic, it has never been a security issue in the past. I have submitted to 16 years to many magnetic resonances and they have not had to remove the platinum, “he argued.

We will have to see what the answer is. Niels Wittichwho had issued a reminder to all teams and officials that the use of piercings and metal chains around the neck is prohibited during competition and could be controlled. According to Wittichthe use of jewelry under mandatory flame retardant clothing could reduce protection against heat transmission and increase the risk of burn injuries. In addition, he indicated that it could hinder intervention and medical treatment due to the risk of “hook” when removing safety equipment, such as a helmet, balaclava, or suit.

“In the event that medical imaging is required to inform diagnosis after an accident, the presence of body jewelry can cause a significant complication and delay”, apologized the German manager. Although his words were not impediments to Hamilton y Vettel.

