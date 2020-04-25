Hamilton Bohannon, Disco and Motown Legend, Dies at 78 – Variety

Hamilton Bohannon, one of many nice musicians of the disco period, died on Friday. He was 78.

The Newnan Instances-Herald, an area newspaper in Newnan, Ga., the place Bohannon was born, reported the information on Saturday after talking with a number of members of his household.

Bohannon performed the drums for Stevie Marvel in 1964, and that gig led him to getting employed as a bandleader by Motown Data. His group Bohannon & The Motown Sound toured with a number of stars, together with Marvel, Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, Diana Ross and the Supremes, the Temptations and the 4 Tops.

Ultimately, he started a solo profession and launched his debut album “Cease & Go” in 1973. By the top of the 1980s, he made 18 extra data. His music was widespread within the ’70s disco period, however solely certainly one of his songs, “Good Stompin Music,” reached the Billboard Sizzling 100 in 1975.

His funk music endured the years and has been sampled by artists like Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg. In 2019, his tune “Save Their Souls” appeared on the soundtrack for “Simply Mercy,” the real-life authorized drama starring Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson. His most up-to-date single, “Bohannon Mixture Gumbo Combine,” was launched in February.

Bohannon is survived by his son Bohannon II and his daughter April.