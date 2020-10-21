‘Hamilton’ Cast Members to Perform at Arthur Miller Foundation Honors

Among the unique Broadway solid members of “Hamilton” will carry out at the third annual Arthur Miller Foundation Honors.

Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo, who portrayed Eliza Hamilton, will carry out with fellow actor and husband Steven Pasquale. Javier Muñoz, who took over the position of Alexander Hamilton from creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, might be featured alongside solid member Mandy Gonzalez, who at the moment performs Angelica Schuyler. Tony and Grammy Award winner Leslie Odom, Jr., who starred as Aaron Burr, will carry out with fellow actor and spouse Nicolette Robinson.

The gala celebration might be hosted by the AMF Grasp Artist Council members Sasha Hutchings and govt director Jaime Hastings. Rebecca Miller, Kate Capshaw, Steven Spielberg, Sandi Farkas and Janine and Michael Smith have signed on because the occasion co-chairs.

This 12 months, the group will honor Tony Award nominee Dominique Morisseau with the Arthur Miller Foundation legacy award. The group may also acknowledge New York Metropolis public faculty theater instructor Lisanne Shaffer with the Arthur Miller Foundation excellence in arts training award.

The occasion will increase funds for the muse’s theater teaching programs, that includes expertise from movie, tv and Broadway productions, and it’ll embody a particular look by actor Chiké Okonkwo. There may also be performances from a number of New York Metropolis public faculty college students who’ve benefited from the theater applications, in honor of their instructor Shaffer.

The digital occasion, set to stream on Nov. 16, is offered by Broadway.com and directed by Paul Wontore. Further performers and friends might be introduced at a later date.