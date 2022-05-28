Hamilton challenged Formula 1 again: he will keep his nose ring at the Monaco GP and launched a forceful phrase

Lewis Hamilton spoke again about the ban on wearing jewelry that the FIA ​​​​imposed on Formula 1 drivers (Photo: REUTERS)

It is not one of the best seasons at a sporting level for Lewis Hamiltonwho this year has been in the eye of the storm for his battle with the International Automobile Federation (FIA) for the ban on wearing jewelry that was imposed on the pilots of the formula 1. The British pilot, who will keep his nose ring and the rest of his jewelry store in the Monaco Grand Prixchallenged the body again.

From the assumption of Niels Wittich as the new Race Director of the FIA, the use of earrings, necklaces, watches and other jewelry during the races, as well as underwear, was again emphasized. A Hamilton had been awarded a temporal exemption of two careers to take off the piercingbut he explained that this was going to require a surgical intervention and the agency extended the permit until the end of June.

“It’s definitely a positive that we’re working with (the FIA) and I think they’re being a bit complacent at the moment.said the British pilot of Mercedes before the first practice session on Friday. Although later he was again frustrated by the matter.

Lewis Hamilton wore several watches and many necklaces in Miami to protest against the FIA ​​(Photo: REUTERS)

“Honestly, I feel like too much time and energy is being spent on this. I’ve said everything I think I have to say about it in the last couple of races and I’m not going to focus on that this weekend. We shouldn’t have to keep checking this every weekend. We definitely have bigger fish to fry.” Hamilton.

The multi-champion could have been forced to miss the race in Monaco if the rules had been strictly applied. The exemption from FIA now covers Hamilton until the races Azerbaijan (June 12) and Canada (June 19), although everything indicates that the discussions will continue. The pilots participated in a briefing in Spainwith the intention of solving how to wear jewelry safely but it does not seem that there are intentions to reconcile with the authorities.

The rings and watches that Hamilton showed in Miami were a clear message to the Formula 1 authorities (Photo: REUTERS)

Lewis Hamilton is one of those leading the protests and did so actively in Miami: arrived at paddock with at least four stacked necklaces and then was seen with at least three watches and four rings in each hand, along with her ear studs and signature nose ring.

