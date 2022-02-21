Hamilton defended the driver who starred in the accident that led to a historic definition of Formula 1

Nicholas Latifi was violently attacked on social networks and Lewis Hamilton defended him (Photo: Reuters)

Multiple factors ended up influencing the unexpected defeat of Lewis Hamilton ante Max Verstappen during the last lap of the race that closed the 2021 Formula 1 calendar. That maneuver in the defining turn will go down in history, but that same story will have as its central protagonist Nicholas Latifi. The Williams rider had an unusual accident and forced the entry of the safety car, which would then allow the Dutch driver to approach his British rival.

The chain of events that defined the Abu Dhabi GP had as its initial link, then, this Latifi crash. That situation put him in the center of the scene and also of the violent criticism from fans. Although the weeks passed, the Canadian continues to be harassed by that involuntary blow against the walls that changed the definition of Formula 1 and he even had to hire bodyguards during their vacations in the face of threats.

Far from showing any rancor with his colleague, Hamilton came to his defense during the last hours in the first public appearance he had after his long silence. “As a last resort, I don’t think there has been a big change or change, or that these social platforms have done enough work. We still have to push for changes. The mental health is a real thing and through these social platforms people are being abused. Nobody deserves that and that should never be tolerated.”, Lewis raised about the violent attacks on Latifi on social networks that led to serious threats.

“Social media companies can change these things and make changes, but they don’t seem to be doing it fast enough. I think we just need to keep applying pressure. I have been in contact with Nicholas, he has my full support and I know how difficult it can be in those situations. It is important for him to know that he has the support of the people around him.”, clarified the seven-time world champion.

George Russell, new signing from Mercedes to replace Valtteri Bottas and Latifi’s former teammate at Williams, also referred to what happened: “I think more needs to be done for the athletes, for the people who are in the spotlight, because people at their computer, behind a keyboard, think they have the right to say what they want. He almost forgot that everyone is human… Something needs to be done and I felt really bad for Nicholas.”.

* The Latifi accident that changed the definition of Formula 1

The man who began his career in F1 as a Racing Point test driver but has been at the helm of a Williams since 2020 had already expressed at the end of December the constant siege he was receiving. “I have stayed away from social media to let things settle down from the events of the last race. I have received thousands of messages on my social media accounts, publicly and via DM (Private Message). Most have supported me, but there has also been a lot of hate and abuse. Using social media as a channel to attack someone with messages of hate, abuse, and threats of violence is shocking, and something I’m here today screaming about.”, he had expressed in a letter that he published on his site.

Latifi was the protagonist of an unusual accident with just under six laps remaining in the race while fighting for last place with Mick Schumacher. He hit a wall, forced the entry of the safety car and allowed Verstappen to close the vast gap that Hamilton had gained over more than 50 laps. “We were really fighting for grip in the next sequence of corners, and especially where I ended up going out. It’s been a tricky corner all weekend for me, so with dirty tires and dirty air I made a mistake.. He was not aware of the race situation until then. Obviously, it was never my intention to inadvertently influence that, but i made a mistake and ruined my own career”, he explained at the time.

That definition still resonates to this day, with a month to go before the start of the new season. The Formula 1 authorities decided to remove from office the race director who facilitated Verstappen’s approach and also announced that they will implement a VAR to analyze this type of maneuver in the future. At the same time, Hamilton reappeared after several weeks of uncertainty and was at the presentation of the new Mercedes. “Obviously it was a difficult time for me. It was a moment where I really needed to step back and focus on the present.”he acknowledged.

