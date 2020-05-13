Hamilton Fans Already Have Questions About The Movie Going To Disney+

Hamilton is the largest Broadway musical in years, and it was solely a matter of time earlier than it got here to the massive display in a single kind or one other. Earlier this yr it was introduced that kind can be a filmed manufacturing of the Broadway present, that was set for theatrical launch in October of 2021, however Disney simply dropped a second Hamilton-shaped bombshell this morning by revealing the film will as an alternative hit Disney+ this July as an alternative. However that call has followers asking, one huge query. Will the play stay an identical to its stage model?