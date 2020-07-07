‘Hamilton’ Isn’t Eligible for Oscars, But Can Compete at 2021 Emmys – Variety

“Hamilton” gained 11 Tonys, a Pulitzer and a Grammy, and the filmed model on Disney Plus was the discuss of social media all through July four weekend — but it surely gained’t be headed to the Oscars.

Disney had deliberate a theatrical launch in October 2021 earlier than dropping it early on its streaming service, however that’s not sufficient to qualify it for Oscar consideration. Although eligibility guidelines had been amended in April to permit movies with deliberate theatrical releases to compete, in response to the Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences, “Recorded stage productions will not be eligible for consideration.”

Whereas “Give ‘em Hell, Harry,” a recording of the one-man stage play of the identical identify, earned an Oscar nomination for greatest actor for James Whitmore in 1976, the principles modified in 1997 when language was added to the documentary class that disqualified recorded stage performances.

Disney nonetheless has lots to have fun the discharge on Disney Plus.

The film premiered on the Disney Plus streaming service on Friday, July 3. From Friday via Sunday, its app was downloaded 752,451 instances globally, together with 458,796 instances within the U.S., in response to Apptopia.

As of early Might, Disney Plus had 54.5 million subscribers worldwide simply six months after its launch. Within the U.S., the streaming service prices $6.99 per 30 days or $69.99 per yr.

The “Hamilton” film stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Okieriete Onaodowan, Anthony Ramos and Phillipa Soo. It was directed by Thomas Kail.

A number of performances of “Hamilton” stage musical had been used for the movie.

On the tv awards entrance, “Hamilton” will certainly be eligible for Emmy consideration in 2021, however right here’s the rub: It must enter within the excellent 123 particular (pre-recorded) class, not the TV film competitors.

Per the TV Academy guidelines, “Applications solely originated for or derived/tailored from a medium aside from tv or broadband (e.g. taped live performance tour efficiency, Broadway play, opera, evening membership act), and leisure parts of sports activities applications (e.g. halftime present) are eligible as applicable in 123 particular (dwell) or 123 particular (pre-recorded).”

That sadly limits performer Emmys for “Hamilton,” even though it’s jam-packed with gifted gamers on stage. Within the case of “Hamilton,” it relies on who’s credited as a producer, in addition to who is taken into account the first performer (presumably, Lin-Manuel Miranda). The Emmy guidelines state that “the principal host for 123 sequence and the principal host/performer for 123 specials are eligible to be entered with this system classes. Secondary performers will not be eligible.”

“Hamilton” is thought for its music, in fact, and the Disney Plus presentation will certainly have the ability to compete within the excellent music course class, which is “for a single episode of a comedy, drama or 123 sequence, film, restricted sequence, or particular, whether or not it’s 123, music or cultural programming.”

But it gained’t have the ability to submit within the unique music and lyrics fields, which is “restricted to songs written expressly for, and first carried out in a program throughout the present eligibility yr.”

Different classes that “Hamilton” will have the ability to compete in are a number of crafts fields, in addition to excellent directing for a restricted sequence, film or dramatic particular. (Until Disney Plus decides to put it within the 123 particular directing class.)

Broadway variations on TV are pretty widespread, and have seen loads of Emmy nominations and wins via the years — each via anthology sequence like “Nice Performances” and “American Playhouse,” in addition to specials resembling “Elaine Stritch at Liberty” and “John Leguizamo’s Freak.” Final yr, Netflix’s “Springsteen on Broadway” was nominated for excellent 123 particular (pre-recorded), and excellent directing for a 123 particular.

A Disney Plus spokesperson stated the streamer hasn’t but decided its 2021 Emmy plans.