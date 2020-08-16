‘Hamilton’ Lighting Designer Howell Binkley Dies at 64

Howell Binkley, the Tony Award-winning lighting designer behind “Hamilton,” “Jersey Boys” and “Within the Heights,” died Aug. 14 after a protracted battle with lung most cancers. He was 64.

The theater group took to social media after information of Binkley’s dying to pay tribute to his artistry and character.

“Thanks for sculpting in mild & elevating each second you touched,” “Hamilton” and “Within the Heights” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote on Twitter. “The place will I conceal now if not at your tech desk? I miss your smile & kindness already. Relaxation straightforward pal.”

Howell. Thanks for Benny & Nina’s dawn. Thanks for Hamilton’s hurricane & Burr’s self-made partitions. Thanks for sculpting in mild & elevating each second you touched. The place will I conceal now if not at your tech desk? I miss your smile & kindness already. Relaxation straightforward pal. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 15, 2020

Leslie Odom Jr., the actor who portrayed Aaron Burr in “Hamilton,” supplied his condolences, writing “a grasp lighting designer and a light-weight. Beloved the person. RIP good brother.”

Ariana DeBose, who labored with Binkley on “Summer time: The Donna Summer time Musical,” referred to as the designer “my fixed cheerleader,” and wrote, ” His expertise was a present to our group.”

And “Hamilton” star Renée Elise Goldsberry tweeted, “We’ll proceed to mirror the sunshine you shined on us.”

The official “Hamilton” twitter account wrote, “Our beloved pal and collaborator Howell Binkley handed away right now. He painted with mild and took us to locations and instances we may solely dream of going. One of many best lighting designers within the enterprise and a fair higher human being. We’ll miss him terribly.”

Our beloved pal and collaborator Howell Binkley handed away right now. He painted with mild and took us to locations and instances we may solely dream of going. One of many best lighting designers within the enterprise and a fair higher human being. We’ll miss him terribly. pic.twitter.com/aipkxvGTXh — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) August 15, 2020

Binkley was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and attended East Carolina College.

His credit additionally included revivals of “How one can Reach Enterprise With out Actually Attempting” and “West Aspect Story,” in addition to “Kiss of the Spider Lady,” “Avenue Q,” “Come From Away,” “Hollywood Arms,” and “Bridge & Tunnel.”

He was nominated for 9 Tonys throughout his decades-long profession, profitable two. Binkley additionally earned an Olivier Award and designed the lighting for greater than 50 exhibits.