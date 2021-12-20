Hamilton lost two titles in one week: Nico Rosberg beat him at Extreme E in a compelling definition

The summary of the definition of the Extreme E between the teams of Hamilton and Rosberg

The week of December 12-19 will not be well remembered for Lewis Hamilton, who in seven days he lost two world titles, the Drivers Championship from Formula 1 at the hands of Max Verstappen and that of Extreme E with an old acquaintance of yours, Nico Rosberg. Both competed together in the Maximum where they were teammates in Mercedes and fought for championships and in 2021 they had their teams in the brand new category that runs with electric SUVs.

The Extreme E was created by the Formula E organizers with the same concept of alternative energy where their vehicles are all the same, similar in appearance to those that run in the Dakar Rally car category. But the division incorporated two novelties, the first to collaborate with equality in motorsports and that is why each car is driven by a woman and a man. The other point is awareness of caring for the environment, and that is why they run in inhospitable places.

This weekend the championship ended in Dorset, in the United Kingdom, in the so-called Jurassic XPrix, a date that originally had Argentina to close the calendar, with the headquarters in Ushuaia, but due to the complications of the pandemic they could not go to South America, since another date had also been scheduled in Brazil.

Johan Kristoffersson, Nico Rosberg and Molly Taylor (@ExtremeELive)

The definition was spectacular and for the heart attack since the Hamilton teams, the X44 with Sébastien Loeb and Cristina Gutiérrez They took the victory in the race, the third place of the riders of Nico’s team, the Rosberg X Racing, with Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor, completed the podium and got enough points to be able to equal the first position.

Against this background, it was necessary to tie the tie and that was done through the number of victories of each team in the year where Rosberg’s team took advantage thanks to its three successes (Saudi Arabia, Senegal and Italy), while Hamilton’s only won in this opportunity.

Lewis was not present despite the fact that the event was in his country and throughout the season he was not on any of the four previous dates, something understandable due to the remoteness of each venue and the busy schedule for the seven-time world champion, with 22 dates in F1, whose championship ended last weekend.

Scene repeated in 2016: on a podium with Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes Press).

This was the first season of Extreme E that is preparing for its continuity in 2022. The dispute system was with two races, semi-final 1 and 2, and a third competition called “Crazy Race”. The final result is the sum of time in each race. They run in an armed circuit on the natural terrain where they must go through the stones and other complicated conditions depending on the place. Alternatives like rain provide good alternatives.

Once the competition was over and with the confirmation that he and his drivers were champions, Nico Rosberg celebrated with everything and even ended up muddy with both. It was a great joy for the former German driver who retired for good once he claimed the F1 title in 2016.

In that season the German, son of another world champion, Keke Rosberg (1982), had a great duel with Hamilton. It was a long battle that ended in Abu Dhabi where there was a great fight between the two and Nico was – until now – the only one who could beat the Englishman with the same car, which enhances his conquest.

