‘Hamilton’ Moves to Disney Plus, Leaving Movie Theaters in the Lurch – Variety

The early arrival of “Hamilton” on Disney Plus was welcome information to audiences, who will now get the probability to see Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit musical about the ten-dollar founding father whereas pent up at dwelling. Movie theater homeowners, whose companies have been virtually totally shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, may be decidedly much less enthused.

“Hamilton” will debut on the studio’s streaming service on July 3, roughly a 12 months earlier than it was scheduled to play in cinemas.

Disney is holding most main motion pictures — like its superhero spectacle “Black Widow” from Marvel and a remake of “Mulan” — to launch on the huge display when multiplexes are in a position to reopen. However shifting “Hamilton” to streaming indicators that Disney is extra prepared to experiment with top-shelf productions, notably if most film theaters stay closed for some time.

The shift in launch plans additionally underscores the studio’s elevated reliance on Disney Plus at a time when a lot of the studio’s enterprise has been crippled by the pandemic. Theme parks are shuttered, its cruise line ceased operation, retail shops have closed and movie and TV productions have been postponed, leaving the streaming service as one in all the lone shiny spots.

The corporate reported final week that Disney Plus has attracted greater than 54 million subscribers worldwide. It’s vital that the firm not solely retain these subscribers, however construct that base as stay-at-home measures stretch on. Premiering a zeitgeist-defining present like “Hamilton” goes a great distance towards filling the void till the subsequent season of “The Mandalorian” drops.

Nonetheless, the notion that Disney is softening its stance about theatrical releases ought to be worrisome to exhibitors. With revenues from film theaters lower off, it’s in the finest curiosity of firms to bulk up their streaming providers with premium content material. That would lead to extra buzzy titles gracing Disney Plus earlier than they’re in a position to hit theaters.

Some downplay the significance of “Hamilton’s” shift, because it’s not a conventional characteristic movie like film diversifications of “Les Miserables” and “Mamma Mia” or the upcoming “In the Heights” and “West Aspect Story.” As a substitute, the “Hamilton” film was recorded throughout a staged efficiency of the present, filmed at the Richard Rogers Theatre with the authentic Broadway solid.

Even so, Disney clearly had excessive hopes for its theatrical prospects. The studio shelled out an eye-popping $75 million to safe worldwide rights to “Hamilton,” which was shopped round city to a number of studios earlier than Disney gained out. It was offered to Disney with the understanding that it might run in theaters.

Fallout relating to the coronavirus pandemic could sign a bigger, extra troubling shift in the method Disney views theaters. Its new CEO Bob Chapek, on a latest earnings name, referred to Disney Plus and the progress of its direct-to-consumer enterprise as a “prime precedence.” He additionally stated Disney “could have to make some adjustments to that general technique,” referring to theatrical releases, “as a result of theaters aren’t open or aren’t open to the extent that anybody wants to be financially viable.”