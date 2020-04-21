General News

Hamilton Quashes Ferrari Rumours, Hails Mercedes As His “Dream Crew”

April 21, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Sports activities

Go away a remark

Lewis Hamilton was as soon as related with a switch to Ferrari after the six-time worldwide establish winner revealed in January he had however to open talks over a model new maintain Mercedes.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment