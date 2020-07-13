Hamilton: Quick Things We Learned From Disney+’s History Has Its Eyes On You Special

By now, theater lovers around the globe — American or in any other case — have gotten their shot to see Lin-Manuel Miranda’s acclaimed Broadway hit, Hamilton. By Disney+, the musical’s authentic Broadway solid has been seen on tv screens worldwide, permitting everybody to witness what made the manufacturing such a phenomenon — the likes of which have not often (if ever) been seen earlier than.

Taped over three nights in 2016, quite a bit has modified between this recording and its streaming debut. Reflecting on the present, its legacy, and the cultural dialog surrounding Miranda’s musical in 2020, Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes On You, the brand new Disney+ particular hosted by Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts, provides the solid, director Thomas Kail, and Harvard historian Annette Gordon-Reed an opportunity to debate Hamilton and what it means in right now’s political local weather.

It is an fascinating dialogue with eager insights gleaned. Listed below are a couple of noteworthy issues we discovered.