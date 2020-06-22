‘Hamilton’ Releases First Trailer for Disney Plus (Watch) – Variety

Don’t throw away your shot as a result of the “Hamilton” trailer is right here.

Launching on Disney Plus on July 3, the minute-long trailer reveals off footage from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway musical. The movie options footage with the unique solid, together with Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Anthony Ramos, Jonathon Groff, Okieriete Onaodowan and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

Within the trailer, followers will certainly acknowledge music from the long-lasting opening quantity “Alexander Hamilton” and Goldsberry’s show-stopping music “Glad” interspersed with scenes from the present.

The rap-inspired musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton’s life was initially supposed to come back to theaters on Oct. 15, 2021, however Disney moved up the discharge final month. With most film theaters nonetheless closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the movie is among the few extremely anticipated releases in an in any other case quiet previous few months.

Disney paid $75 million for the rights to Miranda’s musical, a mighty price for a present that premiered on Broadway in 2015. On the 2016 Tony Awards, “Hamilton” had a record-setting 16 nominations and gained 11 of them, together with greatest musical. It additionally gained the Pulitzer Prize for drama that 12 months.

This week, some “Hamilton” followers had been dismayed to search out out Disney Plus stopped providing free trials, lower than three weeks earlier than the musical is ready to premiere. Nonetheless, the pretty new streaming platform has been a significant success, pulling in 54.5 million subscribers originally of Might, simply six months after it launched worldwide.

There are nonetheless plans for a big-screen model of “Hamilton,” however they continue to be a good distance off.

Watch the trailer beneath.