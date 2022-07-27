Hamilton revealed his dramatic experience during the French GP with more than 50 degrees: “I must have lost three kilos”

Lewis Hamilton suffered from the heat in France (Reuters)

In the preview of French GP meteorologists anticipated temperatures above 33ºC, which is whyl on the asphalt the thermometer exceeded 55ºC. Obviously, Formula 1 vehicles are prepared to perform under this type of weather and have a hydration system created for the use of drivers, but apparently Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes had a fault that prevented the Briton from drinking during the competition.

“I have not seen what my weight was, but I imagine that (I have lost) about three kilos. So, yes, it’s quite a lot,” said Hamilton after the race in which he finished second behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, the last champion and current season leader.

In the current system, runners can drink a rehydrating liquid, which consists of an isotonic solution with a large amount of glucose, rich in vitamins and minerals, which is placed in a 1.5-liter container inside the car’s trunk. East connects via a hose through the cockpit and goes directly to the hull. That’s where each driver decides if he wants to drink and at what point in the race. But the British encountered an unusual drawback.

Max Verstappen won the French GP and Lewis Hamilton was second (Reuters)

“I feel great, but I wish I felt more hydrated. I really want to have a few drinks now. I don’t usually use the drink bottle in a race so it was the first time I tried it all year and nothing came of it”, he explained before the award ceremony. “It was a tough race because my drink bottle didn’t work,” she insisted.

Curiously, Carlos Sainz Jr. also had an episode with the hydration system. The Spaniard who started from the bottom for a Ferrari penalty staged an epic comeback and finished fifth. Knowing that his performance had to be outstanding to score points in the championship, it was he who decided not to fill the container with liquid to save weight: “The car is too heavy and I decided not to drink. I didn’t sweat much either, so I’d rather go a tenth faster than hydrate”, he commented after closing. Without a doubt, an extreme measure.

Hamilton bounced back after a short break to join the podium celebrations and praised his team Mercedes and his teammate George Russell: “Reliability is something my team is amazing at, so a huge congratulations to the team in the factories and the team here. Without them we would not have this podium. And George did an amazing job too.”

Russell he finished third to confirm Mercedes’ first double podium finish of the season. Looking up at Hungarian Grand Prix next weekend, the Briton added: “I love Budapest. I am very excited to see the crowd there.”

