Hamilton Reviews Are In, Here’s What Critics Are Saying

Hamilton on Disney+ is a considerably uncommon animal. Whereas we’re used to seeing Hollywood variations of stage musicals, that is simply the stage musical, with cameras catching each second. The one modifications have been the elimination of a few F-bombs to hit a PG-13 movie score. In some methods, this implies you could have one of the best seat in the home since you will not miss something essential. Nevertheless, the present was nonetheless carried out for the stage, and the interpretation from stage to display screen is not good. NPR factors out that the music is a bit much less polished in dwell efficiency than it’s if you happen to’re solely aware of listening to the solid album. And whereas seeing a number of the staging up shut will give very long time followers a brand new appreciation of it, a few of it does not work fairly as nicely up shut. However once more, particulars…