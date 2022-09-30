Hamilton’s blunt sentence on the possible early consecration of Verstappen in Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton criticized the possible early coronation of Max Verstappen (Grand Prix REUTERS/Edgar Su)

After a hiatus of 18 days the formula 1 will return to action this Friday with the free tests of the Singapore Grand Prix, an event that returns after three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. the championship leader Max Verstappen (Red Bull), has a mathematical chance of fastening his second crown in a row and it would be five dates from the end. This eventual early coronation, which would otherwise be moved to the next race in Japan, is not well seen by Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), who got five of his seven titles in advance.

Thursday is the ideal day for the media to produce cold testimonies, that is, without the F1 racers being on the adrenaline of the activity. This usually leads to reflexive statements and in the previous conferences the press usually has a feast. In this case it was Hamilton, someone who is always in the news and who -however- speaks without the cassette, who grabbed the attention.

The 37-year-old Englishman stated that he would be sorry for the people if Verstappen reaches the two-time championship this Sunday at the urban circuit of Marina Bay. “From my point of view, I’m not thinking much about it. But I definitely feel sorry for the fans. For everyone, and even for us last year, when it came to the end, it was intense for everyone.

“It’s never good when the season ends early. Even when I have lived the experience of finishing it before time in places like Mexico. For you, as an individual, it’s great. But for the sport itself, it’s not spectacular”, sentenced the Briton born in Stevenage.

This weekend Lewis Hamilton will look for the seventh podium of the year (REUTERS / Massimo Pinca)

“I’m very grateful to have had occasions like in 2008 that were defined in the last 17 seconds and, obviously, last year, more or less the same. Hopefully in the future it will be a little better”, he assured, recalling that dramatic definition in Brazil when aboard a McLaren his first title came after beating Timo Glock (Toyota). Hamilton shut down the Interlagos carnival as the locals began to celebrate the truncated title of Felipe Massawho at the time he crossed the finish line with his Ferrari was champion, but a few seconds later Lewis’ progress spoiled his party.

Then Hamilton replaced in Mercedes to Michael Schumacherwho retired in 2013. Lewis captured his other five crowns early with the German team in 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 y 2020. In 2014 he had to wait for the last date. While the other two definitions in which it was necessary to wait until the closing, he lost the championships, in 2016 before his former partner in Mercedes, Nico Rosberg (later retired), and in 2021at the hands of Verstappen.

“I hope more changes are made to try to bring all the teams closer together and create more equality across the racing space.. I hope we can all be closer. Red Bull has gotten away with it this year, they have done a great job”, he admitted at the microphones of Sky Sports.

On the other hand, the Briton was seen enthusiastic about the best that the Mercedes W13 had in recent races: “For me, I am still enjoying the challenge and I am proud of the strength and growth within our team in terms of relationships. , in terms of our approach.”

Max Verstappen can become a two-time champion in Singapore (REUTERS / Andrew Boyers)

“Just seeing how hard everyone in a team works is the most inspiring thing for me,” he said. “They go from the circuit, they fly on Sunday night, they are in the office on Monday, trying to find solutions, trying to crack the code,” he stressed about the members of the German team.

“It’s really impressive, because this season is relentless. I know that everyone is looking forward to the break, ”she concluded. Hamilton targeted a 22-event exercise and that in 2024 he will be more strenuous with an all-time record 24-event weekends, six of them with Sprint racesas reported this week.

Although he acknowledged that he and his team are still in debt. “It didn’t accomplish what it was supposed to accomplish, so we failed at that. When you fail once, you try again, and if you fail a second time, you keep trying.”

What does Verstappen need to be champion this weekend (@F1)

How do you define yourself

If Verstappen wins (25 points) and sets the lap record (1 point), he will win the title if Charles Leclerc finishes eighth or worse and if his teammate, Sergio Perez, is fourth or worse. He will also be a two-time champion if he wins without the fastest victory lap, and Leclerc finishes in ninth place or worse and if Checo Pérez is fourth, but without the lap record.

Max, who will turn 25 this Friday, if he wins his second star in the Máxima, he will equal Michael Schumacher in the consecration anticipation. The Kaiser still holds the record for having won five dates before the end in 2002, when it equaled Juan Manuel Fangio in number of titles. Then the German captured another two in 2003 and 2004, also with Ferrari. While Hamilton he reached two of his crowns three dates from the end.

“We just try to have a good weekend,” Verstappen told Sky Sports. “Winning here would be nice, but it’s not something I’m really thinking about, but of course it’s also nice to win it in a calmer way,” he added.

This Friday the action will begin in Marina Bay with the two free rehearsals (7:00 and 10:00 Argentine time). On Saturday the third practice (7.00) and classification (10.00) will take place. Sunday will be the race starting at 9.00.

