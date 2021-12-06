Hamilton’s blunt sentence on Verstappen that heated the definition of Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton achieved his eighth victory of the year and the definition of the title with Max Verstappen reached its highest point (REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed)

The hottest week of the Formula 1 in 2021. This Sunday the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix where Lewis Hamilton won (Mercedes), who had several clashes with his great rival in the fight for the title, Max Verstappen (Red Bull). The duel reached a point where both are even at the top of the championship, something unprecedented in 71 years of La Máxima. The crossovers of statements will be common until next weekend when everything ends in Abu Dhabi.

In this context, the one who came out to hit first in the countdown is Hamilton, who will arrive toned at the Yas Marina Circuit after achieving three consecutive wins, since before celebrating in Jeddah, he did so in Qatar and São Paulo. For the seven-time world champion, his opponent is not clear about what the rules are.

“I don’t think the way I drive has changed,” Hamilton said in statements made by the specialized media. Motorsport. The Briton referred to the attitudes of his rival in the series of touches and controversial maneuvers that abounded in the street circuit of Jeddah.

The 36-year-old Englishman also criticized the actions of the sports commissioners and said: “I think we have seen several incidents this year, including in Brazil, in which we were supposed to do our races within the white lines, but the rules have not been clear on the part of the stewards and those things have been allowed, so that continues”.

“From what I understand, I know that I cannot overtake someone, go off track and then stay in the same position, I think that is well known to all drivers, but I guess it doesn’t apply to one of us”, He shot in clear reference to Verstappen.

“It is clear that others around us were willing to push everything to the limit to overtake, so I tried to stay on the track and not get in trouble, which meant avoiding incidents if I could,” he added.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident on one of the straights, when Verstappen braked suddenly and Hamilton couldn’t avoid the touch, the Englishman called Dutch “crazy” over the team radio when nerves exploded. It should be remembered that Lewis was later left with a damaged front right wing.

When asked if he was concerned that that fact between the two could put him out of the race and therefore without chantes for the world title, Lewis admitted that he was concerned, but wanted to make it clear that his controversial comments were made in the heat of battle before he could compose himself again.

“I definitely feel like there were scenarios where that was the case. This is not the first time that I have to avoid a collision and yes, this is how I felt right now.”Said the Briton. “But you know, sometimes you say things hot and then more cold maybe you feel different, but at the moment that’s how it felt,” concluded Hamilton after the race in Jeddah.

Hamilton set a higher pace than Verstappen in the latter part of the race. Even when he overtook Max, he continued to break the clocks and as a reference he set the lap record on the 47th turn, three from the end, when his hard compound tires had 37 laps, at 244.962 km / h, on average and with the car. injured after the aforementioned touch.

Lewis is one race away from being the most successful rider in history in the premier class, because if he is consecrated this Sunday he will reach eight crowns and surpass Michael Schumacher by one. But Max will try to stop him and get his first title in the Maximum. Everything can happen next weekend and that is why the temperature rose in the definition.

