Hamilton’s furious reaction against Verstappen in the middle of the title fight was leaked: “He’s aggressive as hell”

Lewis Hamilton made explosive statements against Max Verstappen in the new season of the Netflix series (Photo: REUTERS)

After several seasons without great emotions in the fight for the title, the Formula 1 He showed his most competitive face again last year. The World Cup 2021 was full of tension and drama, since Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen They squared off in one of the most exciting championship battles in recent memory. The rivalry between the two intensified to the maximum.

All about the confrontation between Hamilton and Verstappen It can be seen when the new season of the series premieres Drive to Survive Netflix, which will be released next March 11th. And according to some media reports, including the Spanish newspaper BRANDin the third episode there are some explosive sayings of the British against the Dutch.

“I think Max (Verstappen) is aggressive as hell and, most of the time, he takes it to the limit and beyond”dice Hamilton during the chapter dealing with the incident they had in Silverstone both pilots.

Hamilton and Verstappen fought for the title until the end of the 2021 season (Photo: EFE)

Although they hit each other several times during the season, it was during the British Grand Prix where more sparks were taken because Hamilton hit Verstappen and won the race after the Dutchman hit the wall and retired.

Nevertheless, Hamilton also suggested in the series that Verstappen runs like he’s a thug, comparing him to others “thugs” who he has raced against in the past: “I have raced against many drivers. There are always bullies, but that’s not how I operate. I just try to beat them on the track.”

Lewis Hamilton will seek to regain the lost throne in the 2022 Formula 1 season (Photo: REUTERS)

last season of F1 ended in a very controversial way, with Verstappen winning the championship in the last race of the season in Abu Dhabi. In that occasion, Hamilton led until the last lap and was on his way to winning his eighth title but everything changed when Verstappen he surpassed the English pilot and snatched the throne from him.

Hamilton confirmed his return for the 2022 season, which will begin in Bahrain the March 20. And judging by these statements that he made in the series of Netflixeverything indicates that it will be another year where there will be many crosses with a Verstappen who will try to confirm that he can be the new king in the motorsport elite.

KEEP READING:

His relationship with Hamilton, the kilos he gained during the holidays and Mercedes’ pressure on the FIA: Verstappen’s reflections

The Haas Formula 1 team fired Nikita Mazepin and broke the contract with its main Russian sponsor

Max Verstappen signed a six-year renewal with Red Bull: “It is the largest contract in the history of Formula 1”