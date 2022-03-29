Hamilton’s gesture of disappointment after his tenth place in the Saudi Arabian GP in Formula 1

The British driver was exhausted after his participation in the second race of the year

The start of the season Lewis Hamilton confuses all the fans of the Formula 1. The seven-time world champion and second last year behind Max Verstappenfinish the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in a humble 10th place, after struggling throughout the weekend against constant setbacks that saw him start the race in 15th position.

The Briton, who had one of the worst qualifying of his long career, made good progress at the start to move up to 10th by the start of lap 14, then jump to 7th when Mercedes kept him on track on old tires afterwards. of the moment in which Nicholas Latifi he had his accident. Lewis surpassed Kevin Magnussen to stand in sixth place and the feelings of the German team went from low to high against all odds.

But when the safety car came in with 14 laps to go, Hamilton was denied a stop for new tires. When the pit lane reopened, the runner-up was allowed to stop, but fell back six places to 12th before moving on to Alexander Albon and then to Lance Stroll to take the 10th final.

Hamilton had a rough weekend in Saudi Arabia (Photo: Reuters)

Hamilton had already salvaged a surprising third place in the season opener in Bahrain despite “car problems” after Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were forced to retire. “Not much has changed since the last race. It’s only been a few days.”, explained the British looking to justify the tenth place. And he added: “What I know is that today I couldn’t keep up with the Haas at the end. The power they have, they passed me very quickly when I passed Magnussen early in the race.

Self-critically, he looked ahead to the calendar in hopes of putting in better performances. “We have a lot of work to do, but I know we have a great team and we will keep our heads down and try to improve.”the pilot declared. On the problem of competing forty-eight hours after a missile threatened to cancel the second round of the new Formula 1 season, Hamilton made a wish in front of the microphones: “I want to go home”.

the chamber of Mercedes W13 Lewis used captured the moment when the driver got out of the car after the race was over and allowed to observe how he rested his hands on his knees as a sign of weariness and disappointment. The native of Stevenage has not yet got used to the new prototype and hopes to regain confidence with a view to the Australian GP that will take place on April 10.

