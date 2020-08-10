Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr. Explains Why Burr Is The Narrator

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with varied corporations. We might earn a fee if you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton has been a popular culture sensation because it debuted on Broadway in 2015. However the fandom has grown immensely since Hamilton hit Disney+ as a filmed stage manufacturing starring the unique principal forged. Now anybody with a subscription might be within the room the place it occurred, and each second of the musical has been mentioned and dissected because it premiered in early July. One of many questions surrounding Hamilton is why Leslie Odom Jr.’s Aaron Burr serves because the narrator, and now the Tony successful actor himself has shared his ideas.