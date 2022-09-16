“Hamlet” by artists with down syndrome: a rereading full of beauty and happiness

“Hamlet”, in the version of the Peruvian company Teatro La Plaza

–From Santos, Brazil. In the VI edition of MIRADA, the Theater Festival of Latin America, Portugal and Spain, the presentation of Hamlet in a version of the Teatro La Plaza in Lima (Peru), adapted and directed by Ferrari Chela. Four years ago, in the last edition, the group had shaken the festival with their a lot of noise for nothing, in which all the roles were played by men: he was not looking for a mere comedy step in the key of gender confusion, but to take advantage of the empathy that the piece proposes between the public and the characters, to intervene in the debate on same-sex marriage. An impeccable and rigorous setting on the Shakespearean text allowed the director to rescue the keys that particularly interested her.

In this Hamlet that bet seems to be multiplied. Not only because it is one of the best-known texts in universal theater, but also because it is performed by artists with Down syndrome. Ferrari Chela proposes to understand how, in that textuality so often visited, a set of relationships, questions and a discourse of its own about theatricality appears. In this way, it puts the voice of actresses and actors in relation to their collective history, with their place in the world and with their own questions and personal dreams. Therefore, for those who could / could have prejudices about a generous but paternalistic gesture, the presentation swept them away and showed us a Hamlet worth enjoying for its intelligence, original even from the rigor of the adaptation.

In this work the group confronts us with an almost unexpected turn in favor of rights and differences. All the performers, people with down syndrome, are Hamlet. This is not minor, because embodying the Danish prince at various times, they explore the construction of the character in relation to what they have to say.

“Hamlet” in the version of the Teatro La Plaza in Lima (Peru), adapted and directed by Chela de Ferrari, was presented at MIRADA, the Theater Festival of Latin America, Portugal and Spain

The first arises in an almost obvious way and also from an unexpected place. Who is Hamlet? they wonder in a dramatic game where they work on the actor-character relationship. Jaime, one of the protagonists, will claim to be Jaimlet and will propose, as Hamlet does in the original text, that there are not so many differences between comedy and real life. The drift of that response is seen in the first frame inside the palace: what Gertrudis and her advisor Polonio try to analyze is whether Hamlet is crazy, stupid, or does not understand what they are talking about. The actresses and actors had revealed their shortcomings and difficulties, and with the text of Shakespeare they can talk about how they are seen by others. With a stroke of the pen they de-romanticized the staging and introduced another understanding of the proposal.

They and they find their voice in Hamlet, and everything takes on another meaning. However, Ofelia is also seen with a depth that she does not always have in traditional settings. Using the textuality of the work, the voice of the father no longer appears as a gaze on a naive young woman, but as a bitter reprimand for what she cannot do, what she can never be. This Polonius, violent, man of power, discipliner of his daughter and his son, is built from a place that is almost never worked. He is generally a poor man, funny and subservient to the queen and the king. Here it is the father who tells her daughter that she will not be able to have a relationship with Hamlet, that she will always be a child, that she will never grow up. The word of the father is the word of power, a power that in the work of William Shakespeare it is always present. But power is also an external device to the lives of artists. A power that, as Jaime explains at the beginning, does not recognize the rights of people with Down syndrome. And if he recognizes them, he does it late and badly. Should Polonius have recognized his daughter’s wish?

Opening a path for that debate, in a very beautiful scene Ferrari Chela He does something that you don’t often see. Hamlet and Ophelia kiss, they have a moment of physical, romantic love. Despite those looks that exclude them from the possibility of love, eroticism, intimacy, they do love each other. A love for which mother and father seem to consider them incapable. Once again, the plot allows us to recover a dimension of reality from the bodies of those who act. This relationship between the body of those who act and the emergence of reality, not thought of as naturalism, is one of the basic forms of theatricality. In this construction the various lines of meaning of the work are sustained.

The cast of “Hamlet” is made up of Octavio Bernaza, Jaime Cruz, Lucas Demarchi, Manuel García, Diana Gutierrez, Cristina León Barandiarán, Ximena Rodríguez and Álvaro Toledo

Of father and son this tragedy has a lot, and here is another of the axes that is worked on in that character-protagonist dialectic from the adaptation of the dramatic text. We said that it is important that everyone is Hamlet, because Hamlet is the son who cannot, does not dare or does not have the weapons, to follow the father’s mandate. That is one of the points: the doubt with which the character develops, and which culminates in the famous monologue, is the doubt that each and every one of them has about the possibility of fulfilling that mandate that a society, a family and why not parents, claim each and every one. “Follow my legacy,” says King Hamlet to the young prince. What if I can’t? he constantly asks himself. We will can? the protagonists wonder about their own mandates or dreams.

The monologue, which in 1603 was prefiguring the Cartesian subject, has a central place here because it triggers, from the work on the text, at least a couple of interesting readings. The arises from a doubt how to say this monologue? How should he act? This question is also a question about the duty of the actor –something that the actor himself asks himself Shakespeare at some point in the work. Can Jaime do it like Laurence Olivier? SHOULD Jaime do it as Laurence Olivier? Is there a code that cannot be altered? That came up in the group and they were the ones who found the answer. The important thing is why that text is assumed and from where it is done. So “To be or not to be”, assuming one’s place and destiny and not deciding to kill oneself, even though the father’s mandate cannot be carried out, takes on an unusual meaning here. And for this reason, each and every actor says part of the monologue at some point. Because they speak it as Hamlet speaks it.

Another valuable look is the one that opens with the way in which Ofelia’s death is incorporated. In that painting again the director appeals to beauty. And to the questions that remain. Is it a suicide? Why did she kill herself? Perhaps it is not because of the unrequited love for Hamlet – Polonius’s death is avoided here – but it could well have been because of the contempt he showed for his daughter as a person and the prohibition of love with the prince.

The Peruvian playwright Chela de Ferrari develops a new understanding of “Hamlet”, developed through a formidable theatrical work, with actors and actresses of a remarkable dimension.

It was not a whim Ferrari Chela put on a famous play, performed by people with down syndrome. It was the new understanding of the text, developed through a formidable theatrical work, with actors and actresses of a remarkable dimension, capable of dramatically handling their talents and their difficulties as few could do, especially without trying to hide the latter. Even speech difficulties end up incorporated as dramatic operations and viewers enter into an unpredictable code. The work of actresses and actors is consistent with the dramatic register they propose. The humor, which becomes very acidic with the “neurotypical” audience, is managed with a remarkable sense of rhythm and occasion.

At the end, when everything closes with the voiceover of Fortimbras, who assumes the vacant place of King of Denmark once Hamlet, Claudio, Gertrude and Laertes die, the actresses and actors dance and sing, in a vitally punk key. , a text that says “I am not like the others”. And they invite the public to dance on stage to share their joy. They found their own independent voice in the theater and managed to make Hamlet fascinating. Of course I ended up with them and them, dancing on stage. Not only to share his joy, but also to express mine, intimate and personal, knowing that Hamlet continues to have new readings, new people who can take his voice and that it continues to serve us, as at the beginning of the 17th century, to think the subject and his desire. And how mandates, power and order seek to limit them.

KEEP READING:

What does Hamlet’s phrase hide from King Charles III’s first speech?

To be or not to be faithful to the text: new “Hamlet” from the Metropolitan Opera

Is “Hamlet” the Everest of literature?