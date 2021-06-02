Hammad Safi Wiki, Biography, Age, Circle of relatives, Pictures

Hammad Safi Biography
|Title
|Hammad Safi
|Actual Title
|Hammad Safi
|Nickname
|Nanha Professor
|Occupation
|Motivational Speaker, Graphic Dressmaker, Blogger ,Trainer, Peace ambassador, TV Anchor and author
|Date of Delivery
|2006
|Age
|14 (as of 2021)
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Abdul Rehman Khan (businessman)
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Girlfriends
|NA
|Spouse
|NA
|Youngsters
|NA
|Faith
|Islam
|Tutorial Qualification
|Degree in skilled English language & freelancing
|College
|But to be up to date
|School
|The College of Spoken English and Laptop Sciences, Peshawar
|Spare time activities
|Studying Information
|Delivery Position
|Peshawar Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan
|Place of birth
|Peshawar Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan
|Present Town
|Peshawar, Pakistan
|Nationality
|Pakistani
Hammad Safi’s Reputable Social Profiles
fb.com/Superkidpakistan/
twitter.com/HammadSafi3
Instagram: But to be up to date
youtube.com/channel/UCQ93ptZdd0BEQe3o8hd0Few
Attention-grabbing details about Hammad Safi
- For his superb talents in schooling, he earned the Pupil Of The 12 months award from USECS Peshawar.
- CECOS College identified him through offering the Satisfaction Of Efficiency award.
- He additionally were given the Fakhr-e-Mohmand award Political Agent Mohmand Company.
- As a socially accountable child, Hammad serves because the director of a nonprofit group known as Ummah Youngsters Academy which energetic since 1983.
Hammad Safi Pictures
Take a look at some newest footage of YouTuber Hammad Safi,
