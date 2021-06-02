Hammad Safi Wiki, Biography, Age, Circle of relatives, Pictures

Hammad Safi Biography

Title Hammad Safi
Actual Title Hammad Safi
Nickname Nanha Professor
Occupation Motivational Speaker, Graphic Dressmaker, Blogger ,Trainer, Peace ambassador, TV Anchor and author
Date of Delivery 2006
Age 14 (as of 2021)
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: Abdul Rehman Khan (businessman)
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Girlfriends NA
Spouse NA
Youngsters NA
Faith Islam
Tutorial Qualification Degree in skilled English language & freelancing
College But to be up to date
School The College of Spoken English and Laptop Sciences, Peshawar
Spare time activities Studying Information
Delivery Position Peshawar Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan
Place of birth Peshawar Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan
Present Town Peshawar, Pakistan
Nationality Pakistani

Hammad Safi’s Reputable Social Profiles

fb.com/Superkidpakistan/

twitter.com/HammadSafi3

Instagram: But to be up to date

youtube.com/channel/UCQ93ptZdd0BEQe3o8hd0Few

Attention-grabbing details about Hammad Safi

  • For his superb talents in schooling, he earned the Pupil Of The 12 months award from USECS Peshawar.
  • CECOS College identified him through offering the Satisfaction Of Efficiency award.
  • He additionally were given the Fakhr-e-Mohmand award Political Agent Mohmand Company.
  • As a socially accountable child, Hammad serves because the director of a nonprofit group known as Ummah Youngsters Academy which energetic since 1983.

Hammad Safi Pictures

Take a look at some newest footage of YouTuber Hammad Safi,

Hammad Safi

Hammad Safi
Hammad Safi
Hammad Safi
Hammad Safi
Hammad Safi
Hammad Safi
Hammad Safi
Hammad Safi

