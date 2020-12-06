Han Bo Reum Is Upset By Lee Jang Woo And Jin Ki Joo’s Relationship In “Selfmade Love Story”

KBS 2TV’s weekend drama “Selfmade Love Story” has revealed new stills forward of tonight’s episode!

“Selfmade Love Story” is a drama concerning the numerous tales that happen contained in the Samkwang Villa. It’s a household drama centered across the villa’s proprietor, Lee Quickly Jung (Jeon In Hwa), who welcomes everybody to her desk. Lee Jang Woo stars as a detail-oriented architect named Woo Jae Hee, and Jin Ki Joo co-stars as Lee Bit Chae Woon, who has to shoulder the accountability of caring for her household.

Jang Web optimization Ah (Han Bo Reum) has at all times been determined for affection from each her mom Kim Jung Gained (Hwang Shin Hye) and her longtime crush Woo Jae Hee. Sadly for Jang Web optimization Ah, Kim Jung Gained discovered her organic daughter, and Woo Jae Hee discovered a girlfriend. She couldn’t assist however resent Lee Bit Chae Woon, who possessed every little thing she herself longed for.

Simply as Jang Web optimization Ah meant, Kim Jung Gained started to be cautious round her two daughters who’re each after the identical man, and Woo Jae Hee, who as soon as handled Jang Web optimization Ah like his personal sister, started to develop uncomfortable. In the meantime, Lee Bit Chae Woon began guilty herself for what occurred and even hinted at probably ending her relationship with Woo Jae Hee.

The brand new stills present Woo Jae Hee and Lee Bit Chae Woon having fun with a date within the parking zone. The best way the couple stare upon one another proves that they’re fully oblivious to the world round them, however Jang Web optimization Ah stands at a distance, trying on the pleased pair with disappointment in her eyes.

The love triangle is simply one of many many crises that Lee Bit Chae Woon will face. The manufacturing crew commented on the assorted suspicious shadows that she should face, saying, “Surrounded by enemies on all sides, harder conditions are headed her method. Hold a watch out for the way Lee Bit Chae Woon will face the scenario head-on and hold pushing ahead.”

The following episode of “Selfmade Love Story” airs on December 6 at 7:55 p.m. KST.

