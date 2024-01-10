Han Dae Sung Returned From Hell Chapter 67 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Of course, all of us are very excited about Han Dae Sung returning from hell. More and more people are interested in K-Manhwa, a new type of Korean manhwa story. This shouldn’t come as a surprise.

If you like fantasy manhwa, you may have heard of Han Dae Sung Returned From Hell. It’s a famous story about a young boy who dies in a car accident and comes back to life as a demon lord. Han Dae Sung is trying to stay alive in a world where both people and devils are after him. The narrative was full of action, humor, and twists.

Since June 2022, Manganelo and HQ have been publishing the story in parts. It has a large following of loyal fans who can’t wait for each new episode. As of December 23, 2023, Chapter 66 was the most recent chapter. It ended on a cliffhanger, leaving readers wondering what was going to occur next.

We will tell you everything you need to know regarding Han Dae Sung Returned From Hell Chapter 67 in this article, such as the release date, time zone, teaser, raw scan release date, raw scan timer, summary of chapter 66, plotlines, reviews, and where to read it.

Han Dae Sung Returned From Hell Chapter 67 Release Date:

Han Dae Sung Came Back From Hell The long wait for the next chapter of Han Dae Sung: Returned from Hell is over as soon as Chapter 67 hits the screens.

That’s correct! Chapter 67 of Han Dae Sung Returned From Hell comes out this week, on January 7, 2024. Han Dae Sung Returned From Hell Chapter 67 coming out will be one of the greatest talked-about events in 2023 in the world of Manhwa.

Han Dae Sung Came Back From Hell Part 67 The Story of Han Dae Sung Returned From Hell is an action, magic, and isekai-themed Korean manhwa. It tells the story of Han Dae Sung, a young boy, and his experiences.

If you were in this place, Hell meant the place where you had to fight monsters and, when they were at their strongest, a demon lord. More specifically, the structure of the hell that Dae Sung was sent to looked a lot like a video game.

After Dae Sung had defeated the demon king and cared for all the animals in the world for ten years, a message suddenly appeared before him. It asked if he wanted to go back to Earth or not. The answer was yes, and he then went back to Earth.

Ten years went by within the initial version of his life, and he spent them all lying in a hospital bed and not caring about anything. It was around this time that wormholes on Earth started to look like gates. The animals that came through them were from another world.

People with the job title Hunter kill them after training to do so. Dae Sung has lost all the power he had built up over the last eighty years. He is having a hard time dealing with how bad things really are, and he began to give up when Hell’s Quest showed up again.

Where To Watch Han Dae Sung Returned From Hell Chapter 67:

There are a number of places online, like Manganelo and HQ, where you can read Han Dae Sung Returned From Hell. These sites let you read the newest parts of the series for free, along with the older ones. But they might not have the proper right or license to print the series, and they might not back up the author or editor of the series.

We recommend reading Han Dae Sung Returned From Hell from approved sources, such as KakaoPage, where the story was initially released in Korean. When you read from approved sources, you not only get the best story, but you also help the author and editor of the book.

You can also buy printed copies of Han Dae Sung Returned From Hell at Amazon and Barnes Noble, among other places. When you buy the printed books, you not only get a real copy of the series, but you also help the author and producer of the series.

Han Dae Sung Returned From Hell Chapter 67 Raw Scan Release Date:

There is no set date for when the raw scans for Han Dae Sung Returned From Hell Chapter 67 will be available, but we know that they come out one or two days before the chapter itself. The raw scans of Chapter 67 should arrive before January 7, 2024.

Han Dae Sung Returned From Hell Chapter 67 Trailer:

Han Dae Sung Returned From Hell Chapter 66 Recap:

Before we talk about what happens in Han Dae Sung Returned From Hell Chapter 67 and how it was rated, let’s go over what happened in Chapter 66 in case you missed it or need a review.

In chapter 66, Han Dae Sung and his friends fought the demon king and his army of demons that had come to live among humans. The full force of Han Dae Sung’s attack on the demon king was terrible, but it wasn’t enough to beat him. He told everyone that he had a secret weapon a strong object that could destroy the whole world.

The item was a black orb that held the spirit of the first demon lord, who made the demon world as well as the demon king. It was the demon king’s plan to utilize the orb to take over the power of the first demon lord and rule over both worlds. But he had to make a sacrifice in order to use the orb, and he picked Han Dae Sung as the one.

The demon king grabbed Han Dae Sung and threw him into the ball so that the first demon lord would wake up. But then something strange happened. Han Dae Sung didn’t die; instead, he lived and went into the orb, where he met the first demon lord.

The first demon lord was a girl who looked like a person. Han Dae Sung was told that she wasn’t bad but that she had been cursed and turned into a demon lord. She said she made the demon world as well as the demon king to get away from her pain and loneliness, but she felt bad about what she did and wanted to end her life.

To help her, she begged Han Dae Sung to break the orb and set her soul free. She told him that if he did that, he would additionally liberate everyone from the demon king’s rule. She also said she felt a bond with Han Dae Sung because they both died within the human world and came back to life as demon lords.

Even though the news shocked and confused Han Dae Sung, he chose to believe the first demon lord as well as help her. So that he could beat the demon king while safeguarding his friends, he agreed to annihilate the orb and free her soul. But he additionally asked her to give him some of her power.

The first demon lord agreed to provide Han Dae Sung with some of her power, which made him stronger and better at what he did. She also kissed him to show her appreciation and love. Then she told him to quickly destroy the orb before the demon king found out what was going on.

Yes, said Han Dae Sung. He got ready to destroy the orb, yet a voice from outside stopped him. Someone had broken into the orb because the demon king knew something was wrong. He was angry and envious when he saw Han Dae Sung as well as the first demon lord. The man yelled that he was going to kill them both and not let them get away.

What a thrilling ending to the chapter The demon king attacked Han Dae Sung as well as the first demon lord, and Han Dae Sung fought back to protect himself as well as the girl. What is going to happen next?

Will Han Dae Sung be able to break the orb and set the first demon lord free? Can he beat the monster king and keep the world safe? Read the next part of Han Dae Sung Returned From Hell to find out.