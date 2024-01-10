Han Dae Sung Returned From Hell Chapter 68 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Of course, everyone here is really excited about Han Dae Sung returning from hell! More and more people are interested in K-Manhwa, a new type of Korean manhwa story. This shouldn’t come as a surprise.

If you like fantasy action manga, you may have heard of Han Dae Sung Returned From Hell. It’s a famous story about a young man named Han Dae Sung who spent 80 years in hell as well as came back to Earth alongside superpowers.

The story has been published in parts on Mangakakalot as well as HQ since December 2020. It has gotten a lot of attention for its exciting plot, beautiful art, and likeable characters.

The most recent chapter, 67, came out on December 20, 2023, and is now part of the series. We saw Han Dae Sung fight a strong enemy from another world who said they were the king of the gods in this part.

Han Dae Sung used all of his strength and was able to beat him, but it cost him something. In the process, he lost his right arm and was in very bad shape. The chapter finished on a cliffhanger, making people want to know what happened to him.

Han Dae Sung Returned From Hell Chapter 68 Release Date:

On January 17, 2024, Chapter 68 will be out. The movie comes out at 12 a.m. JST, which is 8:30 p.m. JST, and January 16, 2024, in IST. The main website posts new parts every week.

Han Dae Sung Returned From Hell Chapter 68 Storyline:

Right now, there isn’t a preview for Chapter 68 of Han Dae Sung: Returned From Hell. The occurrences of the previous section, on the other hand, let us guess what is going to occur next. Below are some potential occurrences in the next part.

Even though Han Dae Sung is going to live, he will never have his right arm again. He’ll have to get used to having only one arm while discovering how to fight alongside it. Someone or something will fix Han Dae Sung, and he will get his right arm back. Being healed will make Han Dae Sung happy, yet he will also be interested in how it happened.

Han Dae Sung is going to perish from his wounds and go back to hell. Because of what he did, he will have to deal with the results and fight his way back to Earth. In a different world, Han Dae Sung encounters new friends and foes. He will have to figure out how to get back to Earth, as well as learn more about his past and future.

Where To Read Han Dae Sung Returned From Hell Chapter 68:

You are going to be able to read the next chapter of Han Dae Sung: Returned From Hell at the times and dates shown on Naver. Keep up with Amazon Feed for the latest news.

Han Dae Sung Returned From Hell Chapter 68 Raw Scan Release Date:

You will have to wait a little longer if you want the raw scan for Han Dae Sung Returned From Hell, Chapter 68. Most of the time, the raw scan comes out a day prior to the official release date, which is the same day that the English leak comes out.

That’s why the raw scan for Han Dae Sung Returned From Hell, Chapter 68, will be available on January 14, 2024.

Han Dae Sung Returned From Hell Chapter 68 Recap:

This is a quick overview of what happened in the last chapter of Han Dae Sung Returned From Hell, in case you need it. When Han Dae Sung talked to the king of the gods, the god-king said that he made everything.

It was a fight, so he used all of his strength to hit him. The gods’ king was shocked by Han Dae Sung’s strength, and he admitted that he wasn’t the real creator but rather someone who took the power from the real creator.

He told them that he was going to destroy all the dimensions and make a new one with only him as a god. Han Dae Sung didn’t agree with his plan, so he kept fighting him. Even though he hit him very hard, he lost his right arm in the process. He was bleeding a lot when he hit the ground.

Despite being hurt, the king of the gods did not lose. Almost ready to kill Han Dae Sung, he was stopped by an unknown voice. The voice informed him that he would be punished for breaking the rules.

A bright light hit the king of the gods, causing him to vanish. Han Dae Sung found himself alone and in a state of great distress. He was afraid of what would happen and who the voice would be. When he shut his eyes, the chapter was over.

Han Dae Sung Returned From Hell Chapter 68 Trailer:

What Are The Rating For Han Dae Sung Returned From Hell Chapter 68:

Over 10,000 reviews on Top Manhua give Han Dae Sung Returned From Hell an average score of 4.2 on a scale of 5 stars, making it a very popular show. Fans and reviewers alike have said nice things about the show.

Fans and reviewers alike have praised the show for its unique and interesting story, dynamic character development, stunning and detailed art, and well-balanced comedy and drama.